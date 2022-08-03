ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in a double shooting in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting in Kensington where a man died Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3100 block of Rorer Street around 9:43 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and was found lying on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

15-year-old boy injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has been injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia, according to officials. Police were called to the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street Friday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired. A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#West Philadelphia#Shooting#Home Invasion#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Germantown man shot multiple times in the head on Zeralda Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was fatally shot in his neighborhood Wednesday evening in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. The incident happen on the 200 block of Zeralda Street around 6:48 pm. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head outside on the street. He was taken...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot in the head, crashed into a building in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide

A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning. The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy