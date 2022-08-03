Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say

Read on www.fox29.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
fox29.com
Man shot while walking with teenage son, dog in North Philadelphia
A 35-year-old man is in stable condition after police say he was shot while walking his dog near his home with his teenage son. Investigators say it is unclear whether or not he was the intended target or hit by stray gunfire.
phl17.com
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
fox29.com
Police: Driver followed into Philadelphia parking lot, shot to death by gunman in another car
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver was killed after being followed into a parking lot by a gunman in another vehicle Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Elmwood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police...
phl17.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in a double shooting in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting in Kensington where a man died Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3100 block of Rorer Street around 9:43 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and was found lying on the...
fox29.com
15-year-old boy injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has been injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia, according to officials. Police were called to the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street Friday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired. A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the...
Suspect identified in North Philly double shooting; victim's mother speaks out
Police say the woman who was injured in this shooting was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek woman suspected in double shooting; victim's family pleads for justice
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman suspected in a double shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old woman in North Philadelphia. Officials say 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson is the suspect in an attempted murder of a man and the woman July 31st, on...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Wounded in Shooting During Wedding
The man wanted for opening fire during a wedding celebration inside a home in Kensington that left a 10-month-old girl wounded is under arrest, Philadelphia police said. Police said Santos Diaz, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon. The baby girl was shot in the hand Sunday morning n the 3400 block...
Suspect in custody after 10-month-old wounded in Kensington shooting
UPDATE: Santos Diaz, 25, is now in police custody after a shooting during a wedding celebration left a 10-month-old baby wounded.
fox29.com
2 men shot while filling tire with air at East Oak Lane gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in the hospital after police say they were shot while attempting to put air in a tire at an East Oak Lane gas station. Officers responded to the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls. When police arrived...
fox29.com
Suspect in custody in connection with Philadelphia shooting that injured 10-month-old baby
PHILADELPHIA - A man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a 10-month-old baby over the weekend has been taken into police custody. Santos Diaz, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is expected to be formally charged in the incident, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting occurred...
phl17.com
Germantown man shot multiple times in the head on Zeralda Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was fatally shot in his neighborhood Wednesday evening in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. The incident happen on the 200 block of Zeralda Street around 6:48 pm. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head outside on the street. He was taken...
phl17.com
Man shot in the head, crashed into a building in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building....
Gunman breaks into West Philly home, shoots sleeping victim multiple times: Police
Police say the gunman entered the home, walked up the stairs and shot the sleeping 20-year-old victim multiple times.
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
NBC Philadelphia
Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide
A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning. The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.
Suspects in distinctive sweatshirts sought for series of Philadelphia business robberies
Police say the suspects got away with cash in two of the incidents but left empty-handed when a cashier at one of the stores fought back.
Police search for woman abducted by murder suspect in Chester, Delaware County
"This is very serious, it's nothing to joke around about. We are very concerned for her," said Chester City Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky.
