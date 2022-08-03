Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man

Read on www.wjol.com
Chuck Severson
2d ago
Likely self-defense, but the prosecutor smells a plea deal because she's poor - so he can run up his conviction %. What a scam 😒
4
wjol.com
Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
Morris shooting: 16-year-old charged in apparent random killing of young mother, stealing car
Beverly Lambert was picking up her 1-year-old son from a caretaker in the apartment complex when she was shot twice in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Hadi Abuatelah supporters protesting at Oak Lawn Police Department Friday, calling for firing of officers involved in beating teen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Supporters of a teen beaten by Oak Lawn police will hold a rally outside of the police department Friday, calling for the firing of the officers involved.Several activist groups plan to gather in support of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah.Video shows oak lawn police repeatedly punching the teen, while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week. It happened after a traffic stop. Oak Lawn Police last week released dashcam video which shows the teen running. They claim he was reaching for something in a bag as officers tried to arrest him, adding that they found a loaded gun inside that bag.Abuatelah's family has now filed a federal civil suit, accusing Oak Lawn Police of using excessive force.The lawsuit claims three unnamed Oak Lawn police officers of "extreme and outrageous conduct," by repeatedly punching Abuatelah in the body, head, and face, after he'd already been tackled and pinned to the ground.The teen spent almost a week in the hospital. He's still facing charges.Activists are asking prosecutors to drop the charges against the teen, and instead charge the officers who beat him.
Woman dead, shooting suspect in custody in Morris: officials
Authorities advised residents to shelter in place following a shooting in the 500 block of Twilight Drive on Thursday afternoon. The location is just south of Interstate 80.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in deadly Morris apartment shooting
MORRIS, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday at an apartment complex in Morris, about an hour southwest of Chicago, officials said. The teen was taken into custody about 7 p.m. – roughly two and a half hours after the shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, city spokesman Stan Knudson said. He was arrested about 25 miles away in Joliet.
wjol.com
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Mass Shooting
The suspect accused of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade north of Chicago is pleading not guilty to over 100 charges. Robert Crimo the Third appeared in court yesterday almost a month after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 others injured in Highland Park. Crimo is facing 117 felony charges and faces life in prison if convicted. His next court date is set for November 1st.
Morris, Illinois shooting – Residents asked to stay inside for HOURS as cops hunted suspect in slaying at apartment
RESIDENTS were asked to stay inside their homes for hours on Thursday after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Bailey confirmed an active shooter investigation was underway at the complex in Morris, Illinois. The shooting at a Twilight Drive apartment complex left one person...
Family of Dolton man killed in police pursuit awarded millions after lawsuit
DOLTON, Ill. — It’s been nearly six years since Aja Seats brother John Kyles died following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Dolton officers initiated the chase in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2016 after a vehicle went through a stop sign. “The response of Dolton PD to that missed stop […]
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
cwbchicago.com
Man on bail for attempted murder and two separate gun cases had another gun in a stolen car, prosecutors tell ‘apoplectic’ judge
Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for attempted murder, on bail for a separate gun case, and on bail for yet another gun and stolen motor vehicle case was found with a gun in a stolen car after he drove onto the curb while Chicago police were working a crime scene this week.
Man in custody after woman shot, killed at south suburban apartment complex, officials say
A man is now in custody after police asked nearby residents to stay inside following a shooting at a south suburban apartment complex.
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
wjol.com
One Dead & Shooter in Custody in Morris Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Morris apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Twilight Drive just around 4:25 pm. Officials have confirmed that the 16-year-old shooter is in custody and is currently being held at the River Valley Detention Center.
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Pleads Guilty To Seriously Beating Female Acquaintance
A 46-year-old Dwight man appeared in a Livingston County court case on August 1st. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested...
