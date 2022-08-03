ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

CA Police detective caught in sting operation

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect is arrested in murder

A suspect has been arrested in the July 31 fatal shooting in Westminster of a Huntington Beach man. According to Commander Kevin McCormack of the WPD, Matthew Francisco Mattice has been booked on a murder charge in the killing of Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. With the help...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Irvine woman arrested for poisoning her husband

An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband had fallen ill over the course of a month, and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, who he believed was poisoning him. He successfully captured video evidence and turned it in to police, who subsequently took Yu into custody at the couple's home and booked her at Orange County Jail. The man sustained "significant internal injuries" as a result, but is expected to recover. Correction: CBSLA previously reported that the woman had poisoned her husband's food but it's unclear how the woman used the poison. However, Irvine Police have confirmed to CBSLA that the woman did not poison her husband's food as previously reported in this post.
IRVINE, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Canyon News

Dammion Jamar Adkins Arrested For Brutal Attack

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives from the Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
Sting
foxla.com

‘Fake cop’ arrested in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cerritos Avenue and Euclid Street, near Loara High School, after receiving calls regarding a suspicious vehicle operating with police lights, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inmate escapes from custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station

WEST HOLLYWOOD – Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KCRA.com

Police arrest driver in Southern California crash that killed 5

LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. (Video above: Top headlines for August 5, 2022) The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood

The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.  According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Making Progress in Homicide Investigation

The Pasadena Police Department released another update on a 2022 homicide that left one man dead. According to police, at about 8:42 p.m. on May 2, police officers responded to shots fired calls and an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire alert system. Once they reached the scene, officers found Eric...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena

A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday. The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt....
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm

Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.

