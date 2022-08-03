ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

World Bank accuses Lebanese politicians of cruelty over deposit promises

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lv0S_0h2z8Hn200

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The World Bank accused Lebanese politicians of being cruel by asserting that deposits in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred, saying such slogans "flagrantly contradict the reality" in a report on Wednesday.

Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left eight in ten people poor and which the World Bank says is deliberate and may be one of the three worst in modern times.

The new report marked the second time this year the World Bank has berated Lebanon's ruling politicians, having accused them in January of "orchestrating" the country's catastrophic economic meltdown through their exploitative grip on resources.

The collapse has frozen depositors out of savings in the paralysed banking system, and led the local currency to lose more than 90% of its value.

"Political slogans for the sacrosanct of deposits are hollow and opportunistic; in fact, the constant abuse of this term by politicians is cruel," the World Bank said in a report.

"Not only does it flagrantly contradict reality, it prevents solutions to protect most, if not all small and medium depositors, in dollars and in cash," the report said.

Lebanese politicians often say depositors' rights must be preserved in any plan to address losses of some $70 billion in the financial system, even as their savings have lost around 80% of their value due to the collapse.

"Losses should have been accepted and carried by bank shareholders and large creditors, who have profited greatly over the last 30 years from a very unequal economic model," the World Bank said.

"This should have occurred at beginning of the crisis ... to limit the economic and social pain."

Lebanese banks lent heavily to the state, which wracked up huge debts largely due to corruption and bad governance. The World Bank report said "a significant portion" of people savings had been "misused and mispent over the past 30 years".

The former government drew up a plan to address the losses in 2020, but it was torpedoed by sectarian factions that have the final say in Beirut, and objections from the banking sector and the central bank.

A new plan approved in May has also run into objections.

The International Monetary Fund wants Lebanon to approve a banking restructuring plan as one of a list of preconditions to move forward with a draft funding agreement.

The World Bank report questions to what extent authorities met financing needs through a Ponzi scheme - a type of scam that pays back investors with money from new investors.

The earlier necessary "reforms will be initiated, the less painful the cost of Ponzi Finance will be on the Lebanese people", it said.

A Lebanese government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Timour Azhari and Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Groups ask UN to investigate Beirut's massive 2020 blast

Lebanese and international organizations Wednesday called on the U.N. Human Rights Council to send a fact-finding mission to investigate the Beirut port blast two years ago, as a domestic probe continues to stall.The call by groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International came as the Lebanese investigation has been stalled since December following legal challenges by charged and accused officials against the judge leading the investigation. The Aug. 4, 2020 blast killed nearly 220 people, injured over 6,000 and caused widespread damage in Beirut. The call also came amid concerns that a large section of the port's giant...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanese#The World Bank#Linus Business
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
World Bank
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
NBC News

The U.S. is planning to build a new embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian families say the area is stolen land.

JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

533K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy