Few in number but not lacking talent; LCXC prepares for 2022 season

ShaDon Brown rebuilds WVU secondary with experience, but sees roles for newcomers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive secondary coach ShaDon Brown has a number of potential candidates for the rebuilding of the cornerback and safety positions on the Mountaineer defense, which were hit hard with graduation and transfers after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Through the...
Morgantown's Frombach to pitch for Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown grad Aiden Frombach will remember his high school baseball days fondly, but he is ready to turn the page to a new chapter in his career. The young pitcher, who played for the Mohigans and for Morgantown Post 2, has signed to play...
Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
One of a kind robotics competition being at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVRoX is a unique 26-hour and 14-minute endurance robotics competition that the public is welcome to watch. It’s hosted by Mountaineer Area RoboticS (MARS) 2614, which is a team under the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) organization. FIRST is all about cooperative yet competitive robotics-building competitions.
WVU Cancer Institute partners with Live Like Brent Foundation for tailgate fundraiser
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Late West Virginia University graduate Brent P. Evans threw caution to the wind after his initial battle with blood cancer, launching a winter sports and music festival that has raised close to $1 million over the past decade for cancer research and patient care. Following Evans’...
West Virginia University official discusses new Coliseum parking fee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Wednesday, West Virginia University announced it would start changing a $1 fee per day to park at the Coliseum, drawing much ire on social media. It’s estimated that $60,000 a semester would be raised by the new fee, according to April Kaull, executive...
First Friday in downtown Clarksburg, West Virginia: Everyone has something to do here — from 7 years to 77 years of age
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —It was hot and steamy Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg for First Friday activities. Rain came in and out, with the sun to heat things up between the showers. But the hundreds of people at Jackson Square had no problems with the weather, especially the...
WVU studying use of grasses on old mine lands
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University researchers are exploring the potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on reclaimed mine land to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. A $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation supports the two-year study by the National Mine Land Reclamation Center at WVU’s West Virginia Water Research...
Saturday Salutes
— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
Sandra Marie Owens
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
Howard William Dodd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Howard William Dodd 78, of Mount Clare passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born on August 23, 1943 in Glen Falls, WV, son of the late Louis Paul and Pauline Blanch Pyle Dodd.
Weatherization grant approved
CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Among the recipients are North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.,...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to hold work session on parking lots, GSA, other matters
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet Monday for a work session. No actions can be taken in a work session, but commissioners will discuss the potential purchase of downtown parking areas, “commercial development issues,” the status of the general services annex construction, the potential impact of a proposed constitutional amendment and the county budget.
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
Commission distributes stimulus funds
KINGWOOD — It was a packed house at the Preston County Commission meeting Tuesday, as the first recipients received American Rescue Plan Act fund awards from the commission. Earlier the commission agreed to award $2,300,987 in ARPA funds, with more awards anticipated later.
Mary Lewis
TERRA ALTA — Mary Louise Lewis, 75, of Terra Alta, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on Dec. 25, 1946, in Terra Alta to the late Frank A. and Mary Alice (Smith) Metheny.
ATC
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Animal Shelter will be closed Saturday, Aug. 6, due to construction in the parking lot. TERRA ALTA — An open house will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Terra Alta VFW, 302 E. Washington Ave., to provide information on services available.
Community calendar
• The Antique Tractor and Machinery Association 17th Annual Show will begin at 8 a.m., at the Reedsville Fire Hall. Admission will be $1 for everyone 14 and older. Tractors and machinery can be entered in the show by anyone, not just members. For information on entering something, call 304-864-3574.
Chamber of Commerce hosts session on ag marketing
TERRA ALTA — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce hosted a session Wednesday for farmers to swap ideas and hear an expert’s take on how they can market their products. More than 40 people attended the session, which was held at Eats at Rag Tavern, which provided lunch, and featured West Virginia University Extension Specialist in Agriculture Economics Dee Singh-Knights as the speaker.
Tunnelton Glory Days
TUNNELTON — The first annual Tunnelton Glory Days Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning with an opening prayer at the Honor Roll and ending with fireworks. David Biggins, president of Up With Tunnelton, which organized the events, said the fair will include live...
