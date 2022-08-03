Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision

Read on 2urbangirls.com
Related
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
Six Killed, Eight Injured in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
TMZ: Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after her vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home
Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning, TMZ is reporting. The crash resulted in a fire that caused extensive damage to the home, located in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First body ID’d from fiery Windsor Hills crash
A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Topanga patrol officers responded to a call of a dead body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street in Woodland Hills. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of...
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
Inmate escapes from custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station
WEST HOLLYWOOD – Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood
The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
foxla.com
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Authorities identify construction worker killed in South Los Angeles
An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Lucas O’Dell Dies in Solo-Car Collision on State Route 138 [Lancaster, CA]
1 Child Dead, 2 Injured in Traffic Accident on 300th Street. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m. along SR-138 and 300th Street West on July 28th. According to reports, for unknown reasons, a gray Ford F-250 drove off the roadway into the dirt and rolled over before landing on its roof.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Hustler Casino shooting in Gardena leaves two hurt after armed suspects AMBUSH guards in armored van and flee with cash
TWO guards were wounded when armed robbers ambushed an armored van outside a casino in California on Thursday. Police and fire rescue officials rushed to Hustler Casino in Gardena, California, at around 10.30am on Thursday after hearing reports of a gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Downtown LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, and investigation was underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Avenue I. The incident happened around 12:51 a.m., just north of Avenue I. Per reports, Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Woman dies after being struck by driver in West Long Beach, police say
The driver stopped and immediately tried to help the woman he'd hit as she crossed PCH outside of a crosswalk, police said. The post Woman dies after being struck by driver in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 1