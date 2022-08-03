Lewis County cheerleading squad readies for 2022-23 season

Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Memorabilia on Coach Frank Vincent's career to be housed at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Several pieces of memorabilia chronicling Coach Frank Vincent’s career were donated Thursday to Glenville State University by two of his former Charleston High School players, Rick Hurt and Rex Repass. Hurt has been the holder of Vincent’s historic items since his death in...
WVNews
Morgantown's Frombach to pitch for Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown grad Aiden Frombach will remember his high school baseball days fondly, but he is ready to turn the page to a new chapter in his career. The young pitcher, who played for the Mohigans and for Morgantown Post 2, has signed to play...
WVNews
Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
WVNews
First Friday in downtown Clarksburg, West Virginia: Everyone has something to do here — from 7 years to 77 years of age
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) —It was hot and steamy Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg for First Friday activities. Rain came in and out, with the sun to heat things up between the showers. But the hundreds of people at Jackson Square had no problems with the weather, especially the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia University official discusses new Coliseum parking fee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Wednesday, West Virginia University announced it would start changing a $1 fee per day to park at the Coliseum, drawing much ire on social media. It’s estimated that $60,000 a semester would be raised by the new fee, according to April Kaull, executive...
WVNews
One of a kind robotics competition being at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVRoX is a unique 26-hour and 14-minute endurance robotics competition that the public is welcome to watch. It’s hosted by Mountaineer Area RoboticS (MARS) 2614, which is a team under the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) organization. FIRST is all about cooperative yet competitive robotics-building competitions.
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute partners with Live Like Brent Foundation for tailgate fundraiser
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Late West Virginia University graduate Brent P. Evans threw caution to the wind after his initial battle with blood cancer, launching a winter sports and music festival that has raised close to $1 million over the past decade for cancer research and patient care. Following Evans’...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Tomato Fest is back
FAIRMONT— Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are pleased to announce that the Annual Tomato Festival is back and will be held in downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to...
WVNews
Sandra Marie Owens
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
WVNews
WVU studying use of grasses on old mine lands
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University researchers are exploring the potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on reclaimed mine land to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. A $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation supports the two-year study by the National Mine Land Reclamation Center at WVU’s West Virginia Water Research...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to hold work session on parking lots, GSA, other matters
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet Monday for a work session. No actions can be taken in a work session, but commissioners will discuss the potential purchase of downtown parking areas, “commercial development issues,” the status of the general services annex construction, the potential impact of a proposed constitutional amendment and the county budget.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
WVNews
Weatherization grant approved
CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Among the recipients are North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.,...
WVNews
Sutton, West Virginia, man gets 15 to life plus 20 more for murder, first-degree arson
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Sutton man will serve life in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 years, for the first-degree murder of a 33-year-old Jane Lew man. Caleb James Sidun then will serve another 20 years for burning up the murder victim’s remains in a Jane Lew house fire.
WVNews
Community calendar
• The Antique Tractor and Machinery Association 17th Annual Show will begin at 8 a.m., at the Reedsville Fire Hall. Admission will be $1 for everyone 14 and older. Tractors and machinery can be entered in the show by anyone, not just members. For information on entering something, call 304-864-3574.
WVNews
ATC
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Animal Shelter will be closed Saturday, Aug. 6, due to construction in the parking lot. TERRA ALTA — An open house will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Terra Alta VFW, 302 E. Washington Ave., to provide information on services available.
WVNews
Tunnelton Glory Days
TUNNELTON — The first annual Tunnelton Glory Days Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning with an opening prayer at the Honor Roll and ending with fireworks. David Biggins, president of Up With Tunnelton, which organized the events, said the fair will include live...
WVNews
Preston authorities seize dogs, charge woman with not having kennel license
KINGWOOD — Preston County officials have charged an Albright woman with failing to obtain a county breeding license and seized more than 30 dogs from her. Bond was set at $1,000 Friday, Aug. 5, for Rachel Lynn Marstiller, 46. Marstiller has requested a hearing on the seizure, which is set for next week.
WVNews
Tunnelton Council hears about food pantry possibility
TUNNELTON – Tunnelton could be getting a new food pantry soon, if a location and some volunteers can be found. “We wanted to try to find a way to invest money in the community,” Family Resource Network volunteer Kay DeWitt said, “The Brightest Day Church used to serve over 200 people. That’s why we want to start a food pantry in Tunnelton.”
Comments / 0