Gardening for You: Enjoy National Watermelon Day

If there is a fruit that epitomizes summer, it is the watermelon. This thirst-quenching fruit is recognized on Aug. 3 with the National Watermelon Day (nationalday365.com).

Watermelons are infrequently grown in home gardens because of space constraints and long growing season. Watermelon crops are started in early summer when soils warm to between 70° and 95°F. Optimum spacing of a watermelon vine is to plant in rows 8 to 12 feet apart with 6 to 8 feet between rows. For every watermelon vine, two melons can be expected to be produced.

Let’s do the math: given that one vine requires 12 feet in-row spacing and 8 feet between rows, this means that for every 96 square feet, two melons can be expected to be harvested. In addition to the space constraint, it takes 60 or more days before a vine produces its first watermelon, which matures in three months.

Most gardens are not large enough to support the number of vines required to have a plentiful harvest, nor to have the space out of production for three months before harvesting a crop. The alternative is to buy a melon grown by someone else and just enjoy it.

Use these three verbs to choose a perfect watermelon: Look, Lift, Turn

Look the watermelon over. Melons endure a lot of handling on their way from the farm to your kitchen. Watermelon should be firm, free from bruises, cuts, or dents but insect damage or scratches on the outside are ok.

Lift the melon. Fully ripe watermelons should be very heavy for their size. Remember, most of the weight of a melon is water.

Turn the watermelon over. Undersides of the melon should have a creamy yellow spot. This is called the ground spot, where the melon lay on the ground as it ripened in the sun. a white spot signals an immature melon.

Does thumping help? Maybe. If compelled to thump, listen for a dull, muffled, hollow sound. Unripe melons will have a metallic, clear ring. Another way to describe the thumping tones is a “ping” if unripe or a “pong” if mature.

Try spelling watermelon without "water". Watermelon is 92% water, but it is a superfood not just because of its juicy hydration. Watermelon is cholesterol-, fat-, and sodium-free; an excellent source of Vitamins C, A, and B6; contains the antioxidant lycopene and the amino acid citrulline; plus, a 2-cup serving is only 80 calories. Watermelon’s high potassium level acts as a vasodilator, helping to reduce stress on blood vessels and arteries. More good news, the entire melon is edible (recipes at watermelon.org).

Having a crowd over? It is top on the list of budget-friendly fruits; one large watermelon can feed up to three dozen people and at only 17 cents per serving (2016 IR FreshLook POS). Who can resist!

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net