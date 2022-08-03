ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Gardening for You: Enjoy National Watermelon Day

By Ellen Peffley
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZYMl_0h2z7kj800

If there is a fruit that epitomizes summer, it is the watermelon. This thirst-quenching fruit is recognized on Aug. 3 with the National Watermelon Day (nationalday365.com).

Watermelons are infrequently grown in home gardens because of space constraints and long growing season. Watermelon crops are started in early summer when soils warm to between 70° and 95°F. Optimum spacing of a watermelon vine is to plant in rows 8 to 12 feet apart with 6 to 8 feet between rows. For every watermelon vine, two melons can be expected to be produced.

Let’s do the math: given that one vine requires 12 feet in-row spacing and 8 feet between rows, this means that for every 96 square feet, two melons can be expected to be harvested. In addition to the space constraint, it takes 60 or more days before a vine produces its first watermelon, which matures in three months.

Most gardens are not large enough to support the number of vines required to have a plentiful harvest, nor to have the space out of production for three months before harvesting a crop. The alternative is to buy a melon grown by someone else and just enjoy it.

Use these three verbs to choose a perfect watermelon: Look, Lift, Turn

  • Look the watermelon over. Melons endure a lot of handling on their way from the farm to your kitchen. Watermelon should be firm, free from bruises, cuts, or dents but insect damage or scratches on the outside are ok.
  • Lift the melon. Fully ripe watermelons should be very heavy for their size. Remember, most of the weight of a melon is water.
  • Turn the watermelon over. Undersides of the melon should have a creamy yellow spot. This is called the ground spot, where the melon lay on the ground as it ripened in the sun. a white spot signals an immature melon.

Does thumping help? Maybe. If compelled to thump, listen for a dull, muffled, hollow sound. Unripe melons will have a metallic, clear ring. Another way to describe the thumping tones is a “ping” if unripe or a “pong” if mature.

Try spelling watermelon without "water". Watermelon is 92% water, but it is a superfood not just because of its juicy hydration. Watermelon is cholesterol-, fat-, and sodium-free; an excellent source of Vitamins C, A, and B6; contains the antioxidant lycopene and the amino acid citrulline; plus, a 2-cup serving is only 80 calories. Watermelon’s high potassium level acts as a vasodilator, helping to reduce stress on blood vessels and arteries. More good news, the entire melon is edible (recipes at watermelon.org).

Having a crowd over? It is top on the list of budget-friendly fruits; one large watermelon can feed up to three dozen people and at only 17 cents per serving (2016 IR FreshLook POS). Who can resist!

Note: Some information from watermelon.org

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
homedit.com

Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens

Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#Vitamins C#Melon#Texas Tech#Food Drink
Real Homes

How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants

If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
ANIMALS
gardeningknowhow.com

Learn How Long to Water Plants with Drip Irrigation

Once your system is set up, you can use these general guidelines to water your new and established plantings. Always check the soil to see if you are watering enough or too much. The question, “how often should I run drip irrigation,” is often asked. Newcomers to drip irrigation often...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Real Homes

How to sharpen garden shears: whet blunt hedging or lawn edging equipment safely

It might be time to learn how to sharpen garden shears if you've noticed that your nippers aren't quite cutting it as they did when you first purchased them. This essential backyard tool is used to cut branches and shrubs, so if you've got an overgrown bush that's creeping into your neighbor's space, or need to prune/deadhead spent blooms – it's time to sharpen up your best gardening tools. Blunt equipment isn't just inconvenient to use – it can also damage your plants, and cause you injury.
GARDENING
BHG

Are Dahlias Perennials That Can Survive Winter? The Answer Depends on Your Climate

No wonder many dahlia growers find themselves asking, "are dahlias perennials or annuals?" Dahlias often bloom with the exuberance of favorite annual plants like zinnias and marigolds. From mid-summer until frost, they'll unfurl flowers ranging from tiny, petal-packed, button-like blossoms to blooms that are bigger than a dinner plate. However, these plants grow from bulb-like tubers that can survive winters like perennial plants do. To ensure your dahlias come back next year, you may have to help them, depending on your growing zone. Here's what you need to know to successfully overwinter dahlia tubers to enjoy them year after year.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Guide To Greenhouse Gardening

Have you ever known a gardener with a home greenhouse and wished you had one, too? If so, you’re not alone. “Greenhouses are the dream of many gardeners,” says Marc Hachadourian, director of glasshouse horticulture and senior curator of orchids at the New York Botanical Garden. “Usually only the more advanced take the plunge and invest in a greenhouse for their gardens.”
GARDENING
The Independent

Experts: Which plants to save and which to spare as gardeners ponder water use

It is a conundrum facing many gardeners surveying their sun-scorched grounds as hosepipe bans come into force – which plants should get the water, and which will be left to fend for themselves?Experts, though, have the answer.And it is good news for newly planted flora.Nikki Barker, senior horticultural adviser at the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “If you have anything planted this spring or in the last two years really, prioritise that.“If you like, create a timeline and work backwards from the most recent, because anything newly planted will really need the water, whereas more established plants will not.“If you have...
GARDENING
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy