Kremlin: Tension over Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'should not be underestimated'

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the level of tension provoked by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan "should not be underestimated".

Responding to a question about whether the world was closer to war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he was not in favour of using that word but reiterated that the visit was a "provocation".

He added that no additional contacts between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were planned in light of the visit.

Pelosi's arrival on Tuesday in Taiwan prompted a furious response from Beijing at a time when international tensions were already elevated by the conflict in Ukraine. read more

Comments / 253

J B
2d ago

Why was Pelosi out of the country on a political foreign affairs mission, she is the speaker of the house , it's not her job , Foreign Affairs are the Secretary of States job , so apparently we dont need a Secretary of State let's just eliminate that job and save the country a couple hundred thousand bucks a year

Reply(34)
93
Mr.Mojo
2d ago

If you like Pelosi or not it doesnt matter. We cant let China dictate to us what we do. I would have sent several officials after their threats

Reply(27)
74
Armando Solomon
2d ago

It's not about China butPelosi...what is she doing there, it's not her job...what we all know is thatshe is there to checkon her husband's latestinvestment...chips made in Taiwan, he hasinvested millions...Pelosihas it out for taxpayer'smoney and that's commonknowledge...cut her off...

Reply(9)
60
