James, Marlinga to battle for 10th U.S. House district seat in November

Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Roughly half of Michigan’s Trump-endorsed House, Senate candidates won their primary races
If an endorsement from former President Donald Trump was a boon to Republican primary candidates, then that wasn’t the case for all who received it. But political experts are saying that’s not necessarily on the power of Trump’s endorsement – money, too, played a deciding factor in whether candidates backed by the former president would succeed in their bid for office.
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
Thanedar claims victory in 9-way primary, is U.S. House favorite for Detroit
DETROIT – In the crowded race to represent Detroit in Congress, Shri Thanedar emerged victorious, multiple news organizations and analysts projected Wednesday morning. Thanedar, a self-made millionaire and first-term state senator who lost the 2018 Democratic nomination for Michigan governor, won the party’s nine-candidate primary to advance in a deep-blue congressional district.
Terry Haines wins GOP race for Michigan’s 41st district House of Representatives seat
After securing 60% of the vote in the Aug. 2 primary, Republican Terry Haines is set to face Democrat Julie Rogers to represent the 41st District in the Michigan House of Representatives. Rogers, who currently represents the 60th state House district, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and had secured...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
Dixon wins, Meijer loses: A recap of Michigan’s 2022 primary election
The dust is now settling on Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary elections, leaving many to already turn their gaze toward November and speculated on the fate of a slew of races. In the late hours of Tuesday night, Tudor Dixon – a conservative news commentator from Norton Shores – claimed victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Second and third place opponents, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano, respectively, have acknowledged her victory in the hours since, though fourth place challenger Ryan Kelley has announced he is refusing to concede to her.
Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor
Tudor Dixon, the Muskegon County woman who won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday, remains a relative unknown in Michigan. Dixon, who was endorsed Friday by former President Donald Trump, will be seeking to increase her profile sharply as she faces off against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. ...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Tlaib wins MI-12′s Democratic Congressional primary, AP projects
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib will again get the chance to fight for keeping her seat in Congress after securing victory in the 12th U.S. House district’s Democratic primary early Wednesday, according to a projection by the Associated Press. With just 34.5% of the votes counted, the AP called the...
Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government
Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
Slotkin, Barrett advance to November in tossup Michigan congressional race
LANSING, MI – Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett will face U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the Democrat’s bid for reelection to Congress from the Lansing area. Slotkin, an incumbent since 2018, ran unopposed for the 7th Congressional District, while Barrett faced a minor challenge from write-in candidate Jake Haag who was disqualified from appearing on the primary ballot because of insufficient petition signatures.
