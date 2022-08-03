Read on www.kisswtlz.com
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
East Village Magazine
Election Beat: Primary voters choose nominees — Neeley, Weaver, Dixon win, advance to November
The August primary election in Genesee County saw nearly 23 percent of voters cast ballots as they chose the nominees for the November election. That is slightly higher than the average turnout for most August primaries county-wide. However, the Flint turnout was below average at a little more than 14 percent, with 11,000 of the city’s 75,000 voters selecting two of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver, to proceed to November.
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
WWMT
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election officials...
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Congressional contests: Shri wins, Tlaib, Marlinga and Sheriff Washington cruise to victory
Update: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday -- Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington coasted to an easy victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary, capturing 47 percent of the vote, compared to 28 percent for Joan Merrieweather and 24 percent for Walter Epps. Washington has no opponent in November, and will fill out a partial...
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
Matthew Bierlein bests incumbent in state House 97th District GOP primary
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Matthew Bierlein handily defeated incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in a Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary battle, the Associated Press reported. With most of the precincts reporting, Bierlein was receiving nearly double the votes of Wakeman when the AP called the race shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
WILX-TV
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Gov. Whitmer appoints Amy Clapp as new 49th Circuit Court judge of Mecosta & Osceola Counties
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Mecosta County Prosecutor Amy Clapp as the new 49th Circuit Court Judge of Mecosta and Osceola Counties. Clapp takes over for Scott Hill-Kennedy who retired. According to a press release, the appointment was made to fill a partial term, which will begin on August 22nd and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2025.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
abc12.com
Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley says he will not concede his loss in the gubernatorial election. Kelley, a real estate broker, posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying the August primary results were "a predetermined outcome." He's calling for a hand recount. Kelley...
