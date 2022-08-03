ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

lanereport.com

American Airlines announces new service from CVG to Raleigh-Durham

ERLANGER, Ky. — American Airlines is announcing a new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new flight to Raleigh will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023 (CVG’s 76th anniversary). American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CVG resumes nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Paris

Starting Tuesday, you can now say bonjour to Paris by flying directly to the French city from Cincinnati. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is now offering nonstop flights from the Queen City to the city of love. Delta is offering flights to Paris without a layover. This is the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
dayton.com

Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
tvliving.com

What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
trazeetravel.com

4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky

Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
COLUMBUS, OH
thefabricator.com

O’Neal Manufacturing Services opens Kentucky plant

O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS), Birmingham, Ala., has acquired an 84,000-sq.-ft. custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Ky. The OMS-Northern Kentucky facility produces light-gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC. The plant features a Salvagnini flexible shearing, punching, and forming cell;...
BURLINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohioan competing to be 'fittest on Earth' at CrossFit Games

AVON, Ohio — A masters-level fitness athlete from northeast Ohio has qualified for the 2022 CrossFit Games for the first time. Richard Stevenson, 50, has trained at Black Flag Athletics in Avon for about 10 years. “It energizes me, really does,” Stevenson said. “The smells, the sounds, everything. You...
AVON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 4–7

Enjoy an outdoor concert from a NKY native country star, attend the last weekend of the tri-state’s biggest goetta celebration, eat and drink at a German luau, get down at a blues festival, and paddle down the mighty Ohio River for a great cause at these weekend events. NKY...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
LIND, WA
thecentersquare.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

