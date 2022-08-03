Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tour
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax Breaks
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with federal carjacking crimes after two men robbed at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing federal prison time after police said he carjacked two cars in two hours from gas stations in the city. According to a federal indictment, William Brown is charged with taking a car that was transported, shipped, or received in interstate commerce from another person by force.
fox2detroit.com
Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit police chief 'preparing for a discussion' with family as dig enters week 9
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said he could not be more proud of his officers and their efforts in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Eastpointe, but that he was "preparing for a discussion" with the victim's family next week. The search for Zion...
fox2detroit.com
US Marshals seek 19-year-old after Ypsilanti Township man murdered on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - While several people are in custody after an Ypsilanti Township man was killed on Facebook Live in June, police are still looking for the murder suspect. Coreyon Brown, 19, is accused of shooting and killing Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live from outside...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure
The 4-unit apartment building on the corner of Greiner and Pelkey on Detroit’s east side hasn’t been lived in for more than a decade. But in August of 1987, Edward Sayers lived in the top right unit. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that...
WXYZ
Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Escaped Eastpointe suspect was hiding under clothes in mom's car during traffic stop
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Devonta Moore, a high school senior, escaped from police Monday night and was on the run for three days. He fled from Eastpointe police officers as they were transporting him to the Macomb County Jail on assault charges, for beating his little 8-year-old brother. Moore...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit 3-year-old shot while playing with 'assault-style rifle', police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 3-year-old girl is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound she suffered while playing with another child Thursday morning. Detroit police say the child was listed in temporary serious condition after undergoing surgery for the injury. They first responded to a home in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Schaffer on the city's west side for the shooting.
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for Grosse Pointe Woods bank robber
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man robbed a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. Police said the man walked into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer. The teller did, and the robber left.
fox2detroit.com
Nervous robber leaves attempt in Livonia, decides to rob Dearborn Heights bank instead
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after one attempt and one successful bank robbery. Police said handed a note saying he wanted $5,000 to a teller at a Citzens Bank on Plymouth near Merriman in Livonia on Thursday. However, the teller thought he was a customer, not a robber. There was some back and forth that made him nervous, so he left.
3-year-old Detroit girl in serious condition after she was shot while allegedly playing with gun
A 3-year-old girl is in temporary serious condition after Detroit police say she shot herself while playing with a gun. Police say that incident happened at a home on Littlefield on Detroit’s west side.
Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said. Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect sought after murder on Facebook Live
Coreyon BrownCoreyon Brown is accused of murdering Terrill Smith as Smith was on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. The fatal shooting is believed to be the result of a Facebook argument.
Detroit News
Black Lives Matter protester seeks additional damages against Detroit police
Detroit — An additional lawsuit has been filed this week by a protester who claims he was injured by Detroit police while peacefully demonstrating with the Black Lives Matter movement during summer 2020. Timothy Hall from Detroit initially filed the lawsuit four months ago in federal court but amended...
