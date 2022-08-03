Climate change catastrophes need greater study, scientists warn

Read on www.axios.com
The Guardian view on accelerating global heating: follow the science
The scientists behind a new database of more than 400 extreme weather attribution studies have performed an essential service. This piece of work, drawing together every study of this type, ought to galvanise a greater sense of urgency around policymaking and campaigning. It shows that intense heatwaves, hurricanes, droughts and floods have all been made far more likely by greenhouse gas emissions, which trap the sun’s heat and put more energy into weather systems. And it spells out the alarming unpredictability as well as the extent of global heating’s consequences.
natureworldnews.com
Novel Technology May Help Combat Climate Crisis
The climate catastrophe can be combated with new technologies. Scientists have developed cutting-edge technology that can be used to combat both climate change and the world's energy crises. Daring Study. Dr. Shafeer Kalathil of Northumbria University is one of the academics behind the initiative, which employs a chemical process to...
Australia’s climate change targets will become law. What happens now?
Here’s what we know the new bill means for climate action and what happens once we have legislated targets
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
MIT Nuclear Fusion Spin-Off and U.K. Join To Pursue Limitless Clean Energy
If scientists can crack it, fusion offers a clean, powerful and virtually limitless source of energy that is safer than current nuclear power plants.
The Best Evidence Yet That the Climate Bill Will Work
First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through
The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
Climate Change and Power Blackouts Are Related — Here's What You Need to Know
Perhaps you are already familiar with the ways climate change is creating extreme weather conditions and supply chain shortages, but did you know that power blackouts are related to climate change as well? Here's what you need to know about climate change, blackouts, and how we can work to prevent more blackouts in the future.
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Scientists restore pigs' vital organs an hour after death
Researchers at Yale University recently used an experimental system to restore the cells and some function to vital organs of pigs an hour after the animals died, according to a new preliminary study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. The big picture: The study's results confront the idea of...
Senate climate deal includes NOAA spending boost
The fragile Senate climate deal would provide a funding infusion for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including for its climate and weather forecasting capabilities. Why it matters: Accurate weather and climate forecasts are even more critical as extreme weather events become more severe due to human-caused global warming. Context:...
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy
Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
Senate energy bill could help U.S. carbon capture take flight
The Senate's climate deal could bring scale-up of carbon capture in heavy industries and power after years of limited momentum and false dawns. Driving the news: It provides a long-term extension of time for projects to qualify for existing credits and expands their application and value. And it boosts subsidies...
protocol.com
The Chips Act has a carbon dioxide removal Easter egg
While the $280 billion Chips Act is largely focused on bolstering the U.S. semiconductor industry, it could also be a game changer for carbon dioxide removal. Buried within the sprawling bill is an authorization for research into the technology that, while not proven at scale, could nevertheless play an important role in addressing climate change.
Phys.org
Nanoshell catalysts turn greenhouse gases into useful chemicals
A byproduct of landfilling, livestock farming, coal mining and other human activities, methane emissions are one of the key drivers of climate change. Yet for decades scientists have struggled to develop inexpensive ways to utilize methane—which is the primary component of natural gas—without also producing carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas in Earth's atmosphere.
dornob.com
BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative
Traditional cement production accounts for 8 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but the world isn’t exactly going to stop using concrete anytime soon. What’s the solution? A greener replacement. BioBased tiles might be just the thing we need, offering the strength and durability of conventional cement with a fraction of the waste and carbon emissions. Developed as a collaboration between StoneCycling and Biomason, the new material began as an experiment to imitate the way nature grows ultra-strong materials like coral.
Phys.org
A simple, cheap material for carbon capture, perhaps from tailpipes
Using an inexpensive polymer called melamine—the main component of Formica—chemists have created a cheap, easy and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks, a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The process for synthesizing the melamine...
