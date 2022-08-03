ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change catastrophes need greater study, scientists warn

By Andrew Freedman
Axios
 2 days ago
The Guardian

The Guardian view on accelerating global heating: follow the science

The scientists behind a new database of more than 400 extreme weather attribution studies have performed an essential service. This piece of work, drawing together every study of this type, ought to galvanise a greater sense of urgency around policymaking and campaigning. It shows that intense heatwaves, hurricanes, droughts and floods have all been made far more likely by greenhouse gas emissions, which trap the sun’s heat and put more energy into weather systems. And it spells out the alarming unpredictability as well as the extent of global heating’s consequences.
natureworldnews.com

Novel Technology May Help Combat Climate Crisis

The climate catastrophe can be combated with new technologies. Scientists have developed cutting-edge technology that can be used to combat both climate change and the world's energy crises. Daring Study. Dr. Shafeer Kalathil of Northumbria University is one of the academics behind the initiative, which employs a chemical process to...
The Atlantic

The Best Evidence Yet That the Climate Bill Will Work

First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
The Intercept

Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through

The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
Phys.org

Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals

Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Axios

Scientists restore pigs' vital organs an hour after death

Researchers at Yale University recently used an experimental system to restore the cells and some function to vital organs of pigs an hour after the animals died, according to a new preliminary study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. The big picture: The study's results confront the idea of...
Axios

Senate climate deal includes NOAA spending boost

The fragile Senate climate deal would provide a funding infusion for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including for its climate and weather forecasting capabilities. Why it matters: Accurate weather and climate forecasts are even more critical as extreme weather events become more severe due to human-caused global warming. Context:...
TheStreet

How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy

Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Senate energy bill could help U.S. carbon capture take flight

The Senate's climate deal could bring scale-up of carbon capture in heavy industries and power after years of limited momentum and false dawns. Driving the news: It provides a long-term extension of time for projects to qualify for existing credits and expands their application and value. And it boosts subsidies...
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

The Chips Act has a carbon dioxide removal Easter egg

While the $280 billion Chips Act is largely focused on bolstering the U.S. semiconductor industry, it could also be a game changer for carbon dioxide removal. Buried within the sprawling bill is an authorization for research into the technology that, while not proven at scale, could nevertheless play an important role in addressing climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Phys.org

Nanoshell catalysts turn greenhouse gases into useful chemicals

A byproduct of landfilling, livestock farming, coal mining and other human activities, methane emissions are one of the key drivers of climate change. Yet for decades scientists have struggled to develop inexpensive ways to utilize methane—which is the primary component of natural gas—without also producing carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas in Earth's atmosphere.
CHEMISTRY
dornob.com

BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative

Traditional cement production accounts for 8 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but the world isn’t exactly going to stop using concrete anytime soon. What’s the solution? A greener replacement. BioBased tiles might be just the thing we need, offering the strength and durability of conventional cement with a fraction of the waste and carbon emissions. Developed as a collaboration between StoneCycling and Biomason, the new material began as an experiment to imitate the way nature grows ultra-strong materials like coral.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

A simple, cheap material for carbon capture, perhaps from tailpipes

Using an inexpensive polymer called melamine—the main component of Formica—chemists have created a cheap, easy and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks, a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The process for synthesizing the melamine...
CHEMISTRY
