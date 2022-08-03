Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3

For the second straight year, Sam Hafertepe Jr. won a preliminary night at the 360 Nationals. Thursday, he took top honors on Night one of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. It took Hafertepe a few laps to get comfortable as he made some in-car adjustments and took off passing Thomas Kennedy for the lead on lap eight and was never really challenged from there. Gio Scelzi was second with Aaron Reutzel completing the podium. Tonight is night two of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals with the same format as Thursday night. After tonight’s action the top 20 in points will be locked into Saturday’s championship race. Complete coverage will begin with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO