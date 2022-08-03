Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Pella Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #1
A state championship five years in the making with plenty of intertwining storylines tops the list of moments from another special year at Pella High School. The Pella Shuttle Hurdle Relay event has been on the cusp of state gold for quite some time — dating back to when Class of ’22 graduates Reece Thoreson and Nolan Clayberg were interviewed as part of coverage from the meet as 8th graders helping as hurdle jockeys and came out of middle school with Drake Relays flags.
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. A state meet record was demolished in the discus this year, as senior Walker Whalen threw a 204’9” as he broke the state record in his first throw in the championship round, then broke his own record on consecutive throws that counted as some of the best in the entire nation among high school students taking home a class 4A state championship. Whalen said after he won the championship, the work behind the scenes and the support from his teammates and the community was what pushed him forward to win.
Registration Open for PACE Alliance Golf Outing
The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Maddy Findley Former Knoxville Softball Standout – August 3, 2022
Former Knoxville Softball Standout Maddy Findley ended a great two year career at Indian Hills College this past spring. She will now continue her playing career at Quincy College, and NCAA Division II school in Quincy, IL. Findley talked with Derek Cardwell on her career at Indian Hills and what she hopes to accomplish at Quincy in the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Sam Hafertepe Jr. Wins Night 1 Of The 360 Nationals
For the second straight year, Sam Hafertepe Jr. won a preliminary night at the 360 Nationals. Thursday, he took top honors on Night one of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. It took Hafertepe a few laps to get comfortable as he made some in-car adjustments and took off passing Thomas Kennedy for the lead on lap eight and was never really challenged from there. Gio Scelzi was second with Aaron Reutzel completing the podium. Tonight is night two of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals with the same format as Thursday night. After tonight’s action the top 20 in points will be locked into Saturday’s championship race. Complete coverage will begin with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KHS Band Preview Night is Tonight
Meredith Tipping is the High School Band Director in Knoxville. Tipping said there is approximately 75 students in the Knoxville band program this year. They have battled weather, both hot and wet this year. Tipping told KNIA/KRLS News, “We do what we call our Parent Preview Night in the evening...
Pella Hosting Several Fans for Nationals
Thousands of race fans are converging in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals through next weekend. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
Izaak Walton League Open House Sunday
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house this weekend. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
Carolyn Oberhauser
Funeral Services for Carolyn Oberhauser, 71, of Oskaloosa, will be held Tuesday August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetry near Leighton. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Monday August 8th at Langkamp Funeral Chapel. The family invites those who would like to pray the rosary with them to be at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. Monday and they will greet visitors until 7 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies
While there are still a few weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the...
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Indianola School District Hosting Informational Meetings on Bond Issue
The Indianola Community School District is holding a series of meetings for the public to receive more information regarding the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School. The meetings will take place throughout the month of August and September:. Coffee and Question Events – community members can stop...
Betty Goode
Funeral services for Betty Goode, 94, of Chariton, will be held Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Chariton Christian Church.
