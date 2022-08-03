Rescued! Injured ADKS Hiker Saved By 8 Rangers, ATV and Wheeled Litter!

Read on q1057.com
Moreau Good Samaritans & Officers Save Life of Motorcycle Accident Victim
There are heroes walking among us in the Capital Region and they were recently recognized by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. A couple from Moreau and two of our finest were honored for their quick thinking that saved a life. Passers-by Stopped to Help. There was a horrific motorcycle crash...
Anglers rescued after boat stranded on Lake George
Two anglers were rescued by a group of Forest Rangers on Sunday afternoon after their boat was washed ashore near Lake George.
Motorcyclist dies in Warren County crash
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saranac Lake 6er hiking challenge announces new rules, village considers ending program
A popular hiking challenge in the Adirondacks has announced new rules, but could be ending as packed trailheads, traffic, trail erosion and safety issues are growing concerns in a small mountain village. The Saranac Lake Village Board has been considering a request from residents of the town of St. Armand...
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
Advocates urge action for Adirondack Rail Trail
ARTA plans to hire executive director; OSI applies for grant for trailhead development. There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Adirondack Rail Trail, a multi-use path that would connect Lake Placid to Tupper Lake but advocates intend to lend a flare. According to Lee Keet, secretary...
colchestersun.com
Police looking for missing Alyssa Corron, last seen in Colchester
Colchester Police are looking for Alyssa Corron, last seen at her home in Colchester on July 29, 2022. Corron is 17 years old with brown eyes and black hair. Her natural color is light brown. She is 5'2, 130 lb. If seen contact her parents or Colchester Police. Katie -...
glensfallschronicle.com
Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor
After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
A Great Meal in an Unassuming Place in Lake Placid
After walking around for a few hours in Lake Placid, New York, we were hungry and tired. We got into the car to find somewhere to eat for dinner. We have people with different diet restrictions, as well as children with us, so it can be challenging at times to find a place everyone likes.
Report storm damage faster with new county tool
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has released a new tool this week designed to help those living around the county deal with the impacts of storm damage in or outside of their neighborhoods. A new tool is just a QR code scan away.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
lakeplacidnews.com
The Good Bite Kitchen moves from Main Street to Sentinel Road
LAKE PLACID — The Good Bite Kitchen recently moved from its former location at 2501 Main St., next to Little Blue House, where owner Kayte Billerman operated the business for 10 years. The Good Bite is now in the space formerly occupied by the Kreature Butcher Shop at 6115...
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
mynbc5.com
Battle of Plattsburgh schedule, 2022 pin unveiled
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is about a month away. Organizers have some new additions planned for this year. But in order to attend, people are encouraged to buy pins for $10. They can be purchased at more than a dozen locations in downtown Plattsburgh. All proceeds go back to the Battle of Plattsburgh.
Interior Design
Randi Renate Creates a Permanent Installation in Elizabethtown, New York
Hiking the High Peaks region in New York’s Adirondack Mountains during the pandemic lockdown, Randi Renate was struck by the enveloping cerulean sky. It inspired the artist to create blue is the atmospheric refraction I see you through, a permanent installation now on the grounds of the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown. Among the other influences on the 14-foot-tall, spherical structure are Renate’s studies in biology and oceanography, her myriad readings on distance, subjectivity, and connection, and Bluets, Maggie Nelson’s book-length ode to the color.
NYSP: Fort Edward man shoots at car following him
A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
WNYT
Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash
State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
