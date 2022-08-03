Freeland puts in extra work for Junior Little League regional tourney

Saginaw United has a new name, new uniforms and new colors. Now, all it needs is a win. Thanks to the Detroit Lions, that moment may come sooner rather than later. The Saginaw United Phoenix head into their second season of varsity football after the combined team from Saginaw High and Arthur Hill went 0-9 in 2021. The Phoenix no longer have the combined colors of the two merged teams, instead adopting a logo with black and silver. Last season, the team did not have a nickname.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO