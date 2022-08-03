Freeland puts in extra work for Junior Little League regional tourney

Read on www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Lions give helping hand to Saginaw United Phoenix football program
Saginaw United has a new name, new uniforms and new colors. Now, all it needs is a win. Thanks to the Detroit Lions, that moment may come sooner rather than later. The Saginaw United Phoenix head into their second season of varsity football after the combined team from Saginaw High and Arthur Hill went 0-9 in 2021. The Phoenix no longer have the combined colors of the two merged teams, instead adopting a logo with black and silver. Last season, the team did not have a nickname.
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
fentoninprint.com
Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022
Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
Calling all hunters: Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival returns this weekend
BAY CITY, MI — An annual event that draws duck hunting enthusiasts to the Saginaw Bay is returning for 2022. Bay City State Park will host the annual Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
RELATED PEOPLE
Funnel cloud spotted in Ithaca, Mich.
Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.
MetroTimes
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
wsgw.com
Under the Radar Michigan Coming to the Temple Theatre
The Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau is hosting an early premier of an episode of “Under the Radar Michigan” at the Temple Theatre in on Thursday, August 25. “Under the Radar Michigan” visits attractions all over the state and airs on public television stations. The...
This Weekend in Mid-Michigan: Bluegrass, Comedy & More
It's shaping up to be another great weekend for some Mid-Michigan summer fun! Check out some of the cool things you could get into this first weekend of August. Several county fairs are happening around the region, including the Ingham County Fair in Mason, going on now through Saturday (August 6). The carnival midway is open daily at 1pm. and demolition derbies are on tap both Friday and Saturday nights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Boat and Beach forecast: Warmest water of the summer
For at least the southern two-thirds of Lower Michigan, it will be a stellar weekend to get to a beach or hop on a boat. A zone of thunderstorms will move across the Upper Peninsula on Saturday and shift south into northern Lower Michigan during Sunday. South of the storms,...
WNEM
Back to School: Hemlock Public Schools
Barb Smith from the Barb Smith Suicide Network Resource and Response Network talks about the upcoming Walk For Hope. In this edition of Education Matters, we're talking about why students should consider early middle college over a traditional high school experience. Food Plot for Fall Hunting. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022...
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fight over Nike jacket culminated in teen shooting ex-friend, witness testifies
SAGINAW, MI — Approaching three years since the shooting happened, attorneys rested their cases in the trial of a Zilwaukee man accused of repeatedly shooting a former friend when she came to collect a hooded sweatshirt. The trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, began Wednesday, Aug. 3, before Saginaw...
Party on McCarty postpones Aug. 4 country night
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Party on McCarty’s country night, originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, has been postponed. In a post made Thursday on the summer concert series’ Facebook page, organizers said the evening event, which included scheduled performances by Wild West with Count n Change and The Family Tradition Band, would be postponed due to weather and wet grounds.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0