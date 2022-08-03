Read on www.axios.com
Related
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
FDA's top tobacco scientist takes job at tobacco giant Philip Morris just weeks after he signed off firm's latest vape product - the second exec to defect in as many months - as agency struggles to regulate the industry
The Food and Drug Administration's top tobacco scientist has accepted a job at tobacco giant Philip Morris International, just weeks after he signed off on the company's latest vape product. Matt Holman, chief of the office of science in the agency's Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), announced his departure from...
Democrats' backdoor crackdown on pharma "gaming"
Democrats' drug pricing plan could end drugmakers' practice of taking out overlapping patents around one drug — a strategy which fends off competitors but that the industry argues incentivizes innovation after a drug is approved. Why it matters: Patenting new uses, delivery methods or ingredients can often ensure monopoly...
Drugstores rush to bundle primary health care
Drugstores are eager to offer primary care as they aim to bundle a widening scope of their consumers' health care needs. Why it matters: Bundling individual services under one roof and one brand would deepen stores' ties with customers and patients — providing them a one-stop shop for doctor's visits, insurance and pharmaceuticals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee sues Walgreens pharmacy chain over opioid distribution
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The state of Tennessee sued Walgreens on Wednesday, accusing the retail pharmacy giant of fueling the state's opioid epidemic by willfully flooding the market with an oversupply of prescription narcotics in violation of consumer protection and public nuisance laws.
CNBC
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Family Dollar recalls hundreds of over-the-counter products sold in 47 states
Family Dollar initiated a massive voluntary recall on July 21 of certain products that were stored incorrectly, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall applies to products sold at retail stores. Over 400 products were included in the recall, ranging from cold medicine and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security
A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
9to5Mac
Victims of cash app scams should be reimbursed by banks, says watchdog
Banks need to take more responsibility for protecting the victims of cash app scams, says a US finance watchdog. There have been a growing number of scams involving instant cash transfer apps, like Zelle and Venmo …. Background. Usage of cash transfer apps took off big-time during the height of...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
The Welshman who accidentally threw out 8,000 Bitcoin in 2013 is mounting an $11 million campaign to get it back
Venture capitalists back the mother of all dumpster dives.
AOL Corp
Premier Protein, 9 other nutritional drink brands recalled for possible contamination
The “potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii” caused the recall of 53 protein drink or nutritional drink products made by Lyons Magnus and sold under 12 different brands. The Lyons-written, FDA-posted recall notice also said, “Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did...
Rent-A-Center will pay $15.5 million to settle lawsuit alleging illegal overcharging
Rent-A-Center "relied on deceptive and unlawful tactics to pad its bottom line," California's attorney general said.
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
Parents may be accidentally overdosing their kids with mislabeled melatonin, lawsuit alleges
A lawsuit filed in California alleges a bottle of 1mg Zarbee's melatonin gummies for children contained double the dose, risking nausea and headaches.
Essence
Americans Will Be Paying At Least $5000 More On Living Costs This Year Thanks To Inflation
Bloomberg economists say that American household should have extra $5200 in their budget for inflated prices of everyday necessities. If you haven’t noticed, everything is more expensive. So much so, experts are saying you need to have at least $5,200 more on hand to keep up. In 2020 the...
What Does a Sell-By Date Mean? What to Know About Food Expiration Dates
Here’s one simple way to cut your grocery bill: Stop throwing away so much food. That may seem obvious, but you could actually be tossing perfectly good food without realizing it. If you’ve been following sell-by dates on labels in the name of food safety, you may be wasting a ton of food unnecessarily.
Axios
Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0