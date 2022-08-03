ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

FDA's top tobacco scientist takes job at tobacco giant Philip Morris just weeks after he signed off firm's latest vape product - the second exec to defect in as many months - as agency struggles to regulate the industry

The Food and Drug Administration's top tobacco scientist has accepted a job at tobacco giant Philip Morris International, just weeks after he signed off on the company's latest vape product. Matt Holman, chief of the office of science in the agency's Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), announced his departure from...
Axios

Democrats' backdoor crackdown on pharma "gaming"

Democrats' drug pricing plan could end drugmakers' practice of taking out overlapping patents around one drug — a strategy which fends off competitors but that the industry argues incentivizes innovation after a drug is approved. Why it matters: Patenting new uses, delivery methods or ingredients can often ensure monopoly...
Axios

Drugstores rush to bundle primary health care

Drugstores are eager to offer primary care as they aim to bundle a widening scope of their consumers' health care needs. Why it matters: Bundling individual services under one roof and one brand would deepen stores' ties with customers and patients — providing them a one-stop shop for doctor's visits, insurance and pharmaceuticals.
Reuters

Tennessee sues Walgreens pharmacy chain over opioid distribution

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The state of Tennessee sued Walgreens on Wednesday, accusing the retail pharmacy giant of fueling the state's opioid epidemic by willfully flooding the market with an oversupply of prescription narcotics in violation of consumer protection and public nuisance laws.
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNN

'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle

There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
Axios

Axios

