Pittsburgh Pirates: Time to Cut Ties With the Veterans

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman on Pirates' bench Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates appear to be giving Newman a routine breather. Tucupita Marcano will cover the leadoff spot and second base while Greg Allen replaces Newman in the lineup to play center field and hit seventh.
thecomeback.com
Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo
It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury. The Brewers...
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Former 12th overall pick in 2012 and 10-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lamb remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter. This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." Most of Jeter's followers are loving this...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
NFL・
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
FOX Sports
Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs.
Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers insist they’re not suffering from sort of a Josh Hader hangover. Sure looks like it though. Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep of Milwaukee. Reynolds led off the bottom of the 10th by tying the game with a ground-rule double to right field that scored rookie Tucupita Maracano. Reynolds advanced to third on a fly ball to right by Ke’Bryan Hayes and scored when a 0-2 curveball by Milwaukee reliever Matt Bush (2-2) skipped by catcher Victor Caratini.
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
numberfire.com
Tucupita Marcano leading off Pirates again Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano will bat leadoff again in Friday's series opener against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Marcano started on second base and moved into the leadoff spot Thursday and went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. He will shift out to left field and lead things off again Friday. Kevin Newman will bat sixth.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Ravens Veteran Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles tendon today, head coach John Harbaugh just announced. This is the second torn Achilles for Biegel in the last three seasons. His first one came with the Miami Dolphins during training camp in 2020. As a result, he missed the entire...
Pat Narduzzi Identifies Pitt Football's Freshmen Standouts
A few defensive backs and an offensive lineman have caught the eye of Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.
Above The Break: Breaking Down The WNBA Playoff Picture
With just one week left of the 2022 WNBA regular season, here’s an idea of who will, who won’t, and who could make the WNBA playoffs this year. Don’t blink, because if you do, you might miss the end of the WNBA season. That’s right. We’re just...
