ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Former JCC Chicago assistant camp director charged in Cobb County child molestation case

By Rebecca Gaunt
cobbcountycourier.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer to be hosted by Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber announced that in partnership with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber and SelectCobb will host a Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer on August 30. For more information, and a registration link, see the Chamber’s announcement that we’ve reprinted below:. ATLANTA (Aug. 3, 2022) —...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Old Clarkdale Park ribbon-cutting celebration Saturday August 6

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Old Clarkdale Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Cobb County distributed the following description of the event in their weekly newsletter:. Renewing Old Clarkdale Park. Celebrate our newest park at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Old Clarkdale Park, 5000 Austell-Powder...
cobbcountycourier.com

Why I’m removing onsite comments from the Cobb County Courier

Those of you who have been around the internet for awhile have probably noticed that onsite comment sections have been removed from many news sites that once had thriving discussions under the articles. The discussions were not always civil, and many comments were from people who obviously didn’t read the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Jcc#Violent Crime#Jcc Chicago#Linkedin
cobbcountycourier.com

Weather forecast for Cobb County: Saturday August 6

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday August 6, despite an otherwise partly sunny day, with a high near 89 degrees. The region continues to be under a hazardous weather outlook due to scattered storms. Extended forecast. This forecast...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County Wednesday August 3

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Wednesday August 3 due to the possibility of evening showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some isolated storms could become strong. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy