Former JCC Chicago assistant camp director charged in Cobb County child molestation case

CCSD’s pursuit of case against student who had expulsion overturned called retaliatory by SPLC
The Southern Poverty Law Center is representing a former Campbell High School student who was expelled, but was found by the state board of education to have been denied his due process rights by Cobb County School District. The district is pursuing the matter, even though the student has since...
A photo tour inside of and around Reformation Brewery at Riverview Landing in Smyrna
Several months ago, Reformation Brewery reached out to the Courier, offering us a self-guided tour of its Smyrna location. The offer came in light of Smyrna City Council’s controversial decision allowing StillFire Brewing to expand its brewery to downtown Smyrna. While the downtown StillFire location is set to open...
Chelsea Holley of Spelman College will speak at the August luncheon of the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women
ATLANTA (Aug. 2, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) on Friday, August 12 for CEW’s August Luncheon featuring Chelsea Holley, Director of Admissions at Spelman College. Holley will discuss the state of admission post-pandemic and share insight into recruiting and its impact on workforce in Cobb.
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 6 – August 12
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 6 to Friday August 12, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer to be hosted by Cobb Chamber
The Cobb Chamber announced that in partnership with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber and SelectCobb will host a Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer on August 30. For more information, and a registration link, see the Chamber’s announcement that we’ve reprinted below:. ATLANTA (Aug. 3, 2022) —...
Cobb Young Professionals’ next leadership luncheon focuses on creativity and the arts
The next leadership luncheon of the Cobb Young Professionals will focus on creativity and the arts, with a group of panelists representing theatre, the visual arts, and creative placemaking. For the details, read the press release from the Cobb Chamber, reprinted below:. ATLANTA (Aug. 16, 2022) — The Cobb Chamber’s...
Old Clarkdale Park ribbon-cutting celebration Saturday August 6
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Old Clarkdale Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Cobb County distributed the following description of the event in their weekly newsletter:. Renewing Old Clarkdale Park. Celebrate our newest park at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Old Clarkdale Park, 5000 Austell-Powder...
Why I’m removing onsite comments from the Cobb County Courier
Those of you who have been around the internet for awhile have probably noticed that onsite comment sections have been removed from many news sites that once had thriving discussions under the articles. The discussions were not always civil, and many comments were from people who obviously didn’t read the...
Weather forecast for Cobb County: Saturday August 6
The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday August 6, despite an otherwise partly sunny day, with a high near 89 degrees. The region continues to be under a hazardous weather outlook due to scattered storms. Extended forecast. This forecast...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County Wednesday August 3
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Wednesday August 3 due to the possibility of evening showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some isolated storms could become strong. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
