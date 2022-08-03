Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody

Read on www.fox6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police
RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
CBS 58
2 arrested in connection to shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Police Department announced two arrests Friday in connection to two June shootings -- the first taking place at Graceland Cemetery and the second a short time later near Thurston and Wright. Police arrested 19-year-old Lamarion Blair and a 16-year-old male from Racine on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns
RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital
GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home
RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Milwaukee Speedway vehicle theft, baby inside
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Someone stole a woman’s car at a West Milwaukee Speedway with her 3-week-old baby still inside Wednesday night, Aug. 3. FOX6 News was there when mother and baby were finally reunited. Her vehicle was found hours later and brought to the West Milwaukee police department.
wlip.com
Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation
MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rollover crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
wlip.com
Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they were on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured. It happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near 14th Avenue and 50th Street. Reports say the two people were first transported to Kenosha area hospitals but were later transferred to Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend
RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
3 MPD officers injured arresting robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope
Milwaukee police officers were injured while arresting a robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired at Milwaukee's Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff's officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 p.m. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left the scene with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine restaurant fire, no injuries: officials
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was called to an "uncontrollable grease fire" at a restaurant Thursday morning, Aug. 4. It happened at Zak's, located at the corner of Douglas and Marquette, around 11: 45 a.m. Workers who were opening the restaurant at the time were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
Comments / 4