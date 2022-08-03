ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police

RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns

RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
GLENDALE, WI
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home

RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee Speedway vehicle theft, baby inside

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Someone stole a woman’s car at a West Milwaukee Speedway with her 3-week-old baby still inside Wednesday night, Aug. 3. FOX6 News was there when mother and baby were finally reunited. Her vehicle was found hours later and brought to the West Milwaukee police department.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation

MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years

MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
GLENDALE, WI
wlip.com

Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they were on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured. It happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near 14th Avenue and 50th Street. Reports say the two people were first transported to Kenosha area hospitals but were later transferred to Milwaukee...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend

RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired at Milwaukee's Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff's officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 p.m. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left the scene with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine restaurant fire, no injuries: officials

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was called to an "uncontrollable grease fire" at a restaurant Thursday morning, Aug. 4. It happened at Zak's, located at the corner of Douglas and Marquette, around 11: 45 a.m. Workers who were opening the restaurant at the time were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
RACINE, WI

