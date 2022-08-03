ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Donate peanut butter, get into Wisconsin State Fair for $5

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpXrf_0h2z47TX00

You can get into the Wisconsin State Fair for $5 on Thursday if you bring a jar of peanut butter or make a donation to Hunger Task Force.

Anyone who brings a jar of peanut butter or makes a donation between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday will get in for $5, an opening day tradition for the State Fair.

All of the donations will go to the Hunger Task Force, which will have representatives at the fair along with farmers and producers from rural Wisconsin. Those individuals will teach fairgoers about the Badger State Box and Hunger Task Force's work to support Wisconsin Agriculture.

According to a news release from the State Fair, Wells Fargo, and Hunger Task Force, the box is filled with dairy products, cheeses, meats, fruits, and grains all purchased from Wisconsin farmers and food producers.

It is a program that began in 2020 with the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program. Now, the news release says more than 14,500 Badgers State Boxes are distributed monthly.

"The Badger Box program will ensure that families living in remote regions, rural areas, and Tribal Nations have access to healthy, culturally appropriate foods, all while supporting Wisconsin agriculture during tough times," the news release states.

Fairgoers will be offered samples from Marieke Gouda, Chalet Cheese, and Cherrland's Best. There will also be a live music performance from The Jimmys.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
On Milwaukee

14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked

There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin State Fair#Peanut Butter#Wells Fargo#Charity#The Hunger Task Force#Hunger Task Force#Wisconsin Agriculture#Badgers State Boxes#Tribal Nations#Fairgoers#Chalet#Cherrland
97ZOK

The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin

If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
TMJ4 News

Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor's race

MADISON — Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch, a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin

One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts

WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy