Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Duke Energy
Within the last quarter, Duke Energy DUK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duke Energy. The company has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $110.00.
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
americanbankingnews.com
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Benzinga
Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ring Energy REI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ring Energy beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $37.20 million from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
FuelCell Technologies was sold off recently following the release of bad news about the stock. But is it possible that shares will chart higher this year?
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says
West Texas Intermediate crude has fallen below its 200-day moving average for the first in seven months. WTI oil had been above that average for 152 trading days before falling sharply in the previous session. But the move doesn't mean a downturn is in store for the S&P 500 energy...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90
Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albemarle's lithium sales surge after supply contracts renegotiated
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, raised its annual forecast on Wednesday and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit after it renegotiated supply contracts for the metal at higher prices.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
etftrends.com
ETF of the Week: Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. The last six weeks have seen the markets stabilize, even as the Fed continues to hike interest...
via.news
Arbor Realty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Suncor Energy (SU) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones jumped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Kellogg Company K and Block, Inc. SQ. The Challenger job-cut...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for First Solar
First Solar FSLR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $88.06 versus the current price of First Solar at $99.17, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
americanbankingnews.com
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $198.29
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday.
Expert Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Advanced Drainage Systems WMS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
americanbankingnews.com
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 6.5% to $5.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.5 million. Conduent CNDT shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Comments / 0