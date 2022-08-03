ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Duke Energy

Within the last quarter, Duke Energy DUK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duke Energy. The company has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $110.00.
americanbankingnews.com

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Benzinga

Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ring Energy REI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ring Energy beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $37.20 million from the same...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90

Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
etftrends.com

ETF of the Week: Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)

VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. The last six weeks have seen the markets stabilize, even as the Fed continues to hike interest...
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones jumped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Kellogg Company K and Block, Inc. SQ. The Challenger job-cut...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for First Solar

First Solar FSLR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $88.06 versus the current price of First Solar at $99.17, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
americanbankingnews.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com

Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $198.29

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Advanced Drainage Systems WMS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
americanbankingnews.com

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 6.5% to $5.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.5 million. Conduent CNDT shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
