Kansas City, MO

Man in serious condition after shooting near Wyandotte Street

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. police located a man with injuries from gunfire in the 10000 block of Wyandotte Street.

Police say the man is in serious condition.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

