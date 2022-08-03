The 2022 Flint Mayoral Primary Election results are now in

Read on nbc25news.com
FACT CHECK: Are Flint City Council ARPA documents valid ? Yes, but there's more
FLINT, Mich. - According to Flint City Hall, misinformation surrounding ARPA fund applications for the City of Flint have been circulating. Recently the City of Flint issued a news release stating Flint City Council forms are not formal applications for the AR[A funds and they wont receive any money based off of those forms, but there are two things residents should know about that form.
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
nbc25news.com
Election results now coming in from the City of Flint
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
nbc25news.com
Judge in Flint Water Bellwether Trial seals transcripts to the public
A judge handling the Flint Water Bellwether Trial has now sealed transcripts of a hearing with lawyers related to the case from the public. Lawyers held a video hearing on Wednesday While jurors were on an 11-day break from deliberations. A docket entry indicates the hearing was over “trial related...
abc12.com
Defective ballots disrupt voting process in some Lapeer County polling places
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The voting process was slightly disrupted at some polling locations in Lapeer County on Tuesday. Lapeer County Clerk Theresa Spencer said she began receiving calls around 7 a.m., when polls opened for the August Primary election, saying vote counting machines were rejecting significant amounts of ballots.
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Former commissioner defeats local businessman in Bay County Board 7th District Republican primary
BAY CTY, MI - A Bay County businessman faced off against a former commissioner in the Aug. 2 primary for the chance to run as the Republican candidate for a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Chuckie Militello Jr. and Dennis Poirier competed in the primary for...
abc12.com
Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley says he will not concede his loss in the gubernatorial election. Kelley, a real estate broker, posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying the August primary results were "a predetermined outcome." He's calling for a hand recount. Kelley...
nbc25news.com
Thousands of Flint residents in danger of shutoffs; water credits postponed
FLINT, Mich. - $300 water bill credits for City of Flint residents have been postponed by Flint City Council for the second time. Residents say despite the amount, they would like to see the funds in their accounts as soon as possible, but these credits may not help everyone. According...
Macomb County primaries likely to decide final results in many districts
People who skip voting in primaries could take a lesson from Macomb County. Districts of all kinds across Michigan tend to lean to one party or the other, and fully 11 seats out of a total of 13 in Macomb County were poised to be decided in Tuesday’s races for the Board of Commissioners.
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 1,315,112 absentee ballots were requested statewide and 1,069,107 submitted as of early afternoon Election Day, though more may be dropped off.
thelivingstonpost.com
Five things we learned in the Livingston County primary election
Well, it was quite a night in Livingston County politics. We had blowouts we weren’t expecting (Jay Gross over Brenda Plank) and nail-biters we weren’t expecting (Frank Sample over Meghan Reckling by 29 votes). And here are Five Things We Learned in the 2022 Livingston County primary election:
Again, voters reject Saginaw County Michigan State University Extension tax
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time in three years, voters turned down a millage proposal that would have supported Saginaw County’s Michigan State University Extension program. The final tally: 21,166 votes against the millage versus 18,749 votes in favor of it.
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
Race tight in primary fight for Saginaw County Circuit Court judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — As of about 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, one of the candidates in the five-person primary election for the Saginaw County 10th Circuit Court seat was ahead by a substantial number of votes. Meanwhile, the race for a critical second-place slot remained tight. The top two...
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
WNEM
Linden polling place evacuated
LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A polling location in the city of Linden was evacuated on election day. The city clerk’s department stated it is working to ensure the integrity of the election given the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. The city clerk’s department has been in contact with the Bureau...
