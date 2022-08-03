ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The 2022 Flint Mayoral Primary Election results are now in

By Jesi Munguia
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

FACT CHECK: Are Flint City Council ARPA documents valid ? Yes, but there's more

FLINT, Mich. - According to Flint City Hall, misinformation surrounding ARPA fund applications for the City of Flint have been circulating. Recently the City of Flint issued a news release stating Flint City Council forms are not formal applications for the AR[A funds and they wont receive any money based off of those forms, but there are two things residents should know about that form.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Election results now coming in from the City of Flint

FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
nbc25news.com

Judge in Flint Water Bellwether Trial seals transcripts to the public

A judge handling the Flint Water Bellwether Trial has now sealed transcripts of a hearing with lawyers related to the case from the public. Lawyers held a video hearing on Wednesday While jurors were on an 11-day break from deliberations. A docket entry indicates the hearing was over “trial related...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Elections
Flint, MI
Government
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
abc12.com

Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley says he will not concede his loss in the gubernatorial election. Kelley, a real estate broker, posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying the August primary results were "a predetermined outcome." He's calling for a hand recount. Kelley...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Neeley
MLive

Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Primary Election#Election Local
thelivingstonpost.com

Five things we learned in the Livingston County primary election

Well, it was quite a night in Livingston County politics. We had blowouts we weren’t expecting (Jay Gross over Brenda Plank) and nail-biters we weren’t expecting (Frank Sample over Meghan Reckling by 29 votes). And here are Five Things We Learned in the 2022 Livingston County primary election:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Detroit Free Press

Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says

The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said.  Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department.  More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Linden polling place evacuated

LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A polling location in the city of Linden was evacuated on election day. The city clerk’s department stated it is working to ensure the integrity of the election given the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. The city clerk’s department has been in contact with the Bureau...
LINDEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy