bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
Arab American News
Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
downriversundaytimes.com
Southgate City Council learns the basics about city marijuana businesses
SOUTHGATE – The City Council learned about ways to allocate recreational marijuana businesses at the city level during its Aug. 3 study session, with attorney Allision Arnold providing a primer for pot. Arnold, a partner with Pollicella, PLLC, spoke on behalf of the Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan at the...
candgnews.com
West Bloomfield voters approve recreation ballot proposals, candidates for county, state, national office
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Residents in the West Bloomfield Beacon’s coverage area recently cast their votes for candidates seeking a spot on the ballot for the general election in November. The primary election was held Aug. 2, and West Bloomfield residents were also given the opportunity to decide on...
HometownLife.com
Storage facility planned for vacant portion of building in Northville Township
Some new life could come to a commercial area near downtown Northville. The Northville Township planning commission is reviewing plans for renovating a building to add a self-storage facility. The building, located at 807 Doheny St., would see major renovations and the addition of dozens and dozens of individual storage units.
HometownLife.com
City of South Lyon voters approve $18.4 million bond to start fixing roads
A majority of South Lyon voters agreed the roads need to be repaired in the city and they are willing to pay for it. An $18.4 million bond proposal on Tuesday's ballot passed with 1,535 yes votes to 1,121 no votes. The estimated millage to be levied next year is...
nbc25news.com
Election results now coming in from the City of Flint
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
Arab American News
Alabas Farhat wins Democratic primary for newly-drawn State House District Three
The result of the Democratic primary election for the newly-drawn State House District Three, held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will be decisive for the upcoming general election. The district is generally left-leaning and the Democratic primary winner will no doubt take the legislative seat. Alabas Farhat won on Tuesday in...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
HometownLife.com
After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent
An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
Macomb County primaries likely to decide final results in many districts
People who skip voting in primaries could take a lesson from Macomb County. Districts of all kinds across Michigan tend to lean to one party or the other, and fully 11 seats out of a total of 13 in Macomb County were poised to be decided in Tuesday’s races for the Board of Commissioners.
Arab American News
Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions
DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools. District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
michiganchronicle.com
Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate
Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
thelivingstonpost.com
Will there be a change in leadership of the county GOP?
Rumors have it that there will be a change in leadership of the Livingston County Republican Party, perhaps further evidence of the ever-deepening divide within the party itself. Word is that Meghan Reckling, who has chaired the local GOP since January 2019, will not be running for re-election to the...
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
