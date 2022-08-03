ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years

Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
MARINE CITY, MI
Arab American News

Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary

ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate City Council learns the basics about city marijuana businesses

SOUTHGATE – The City Council learned about ways to allocate recreational marijuana businesses at the city level during its Aug. 3 study session, with attorney Allision Arnold providing a primer for pot. Arnold, a partner with Pollicella, PLLC, spoke on behalf of the Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan at the...
SOUTHGATE, MI
HometownLife.com

Storage facility planned for vacant portion of building in Northville Township

Some new life could come to a commercial area near downtown Northville. The Northville Township planning commission is reviewing plans for renovating a building to add a self-storage facility. The building, located at 807 Doheny St., would see major renovations and the addition of dozens and dozens of individual storage units.
NORTHVILLE, MI
nbc25news.com

Election results now coming in from the City of Flint

FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
HometownLife.com

After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent

An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions

DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools. District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.
DEARBORN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate

Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Will there be a change in leadership of the county GOP?

Rumors have it that there will be a change in leadership of the Livingston County Republican Party, perhaps further evidence of the ever-deepening divide within the party itself. Word is that Meghan Reckling, who has chaired the local GOP since January 2019, will not be running for re-election to the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
MICHIGAN STATE

