A Breakthrough in Dementia Care: AI Can Diagnose Dementia As Accurately as Experts

Read on scitechdaily.com
Related
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
ohmymag.co.uk
3 surprising signs you're at risk of Alzheimer's
Watching a loved one go through Alzheimer’s is hard on the people around them. Getting an early diagnosis could help you or your loved one better manage the disease. Apart from problems with memory associated with most types of dementia, some signs are more subtle and easy to miss.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
How You Hold Your Pen May Reveal Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
One risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be how you hold a pen and draw a picture, and new research has illuminated potential links between these factors and Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting drawing analysis could be a useful tool in cognitive assessments. The research was published in...
survivornet.com
Singer, 30, Postpones Pap Smear To Go On Dream Vacation: Then She Was Diagnosed With Cancer And Now Can’t Have Baby
Sarah Waters discovered she had an aggressive form of poorly-differentiated squamous cell carcinoma earlier this summer. Now, she’s urging all women to “never” postpone Pap smears. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a sample of cells...
Why Your Balance Gets Worse With Age and What to Do About It
Aging and balance go hand in hand. Here, an expert breaks down reasons balance worsens with age. Plus, get tips on how to improve balance and prevent falls.
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease
A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find a Better Way To Treat Gout
Should doctors rethink the standard gout treatment?. Gout is caused by the accumulation of urate crystals in the joints, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as febuxostat are a staple treatment to help lower blood urate levels in afflicted people. However, a new clinical trial reported in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that benzbromarone, a less popular medication, may be better in low dosages.
Causes of hair thinning in women
Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Research Reveals Additional Link Between Immune System and Blood Clots
SuPAR Identifies Patients at High Risk of Blood Clot Formation. A study from a COVID-19 cohort reveals an additional link between the immune system and blood clots, which could improve the treatment of critical illnesses. Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized...
scitechdaily.com
First Treatment for a Rare Form of Cancer Discovered
A novel treatment for a rare kind of kidney cancer has been uncovered. There are currently no proven treatments for metastatic or irresectable chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (ChRCC), a rare type of kidney cancer. Researchers provide the first evidence that ChRCC can be treated with ferroptosis in a study headed...
nypressnews.com
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Is It Normal To Feel More Tired As We Get Older?
Humans undergo a host of physical changes as they get older. However, an increase in tiredness as we age may not be as normal as you might think.
Irritable bowel syndrome: Symptoms, diagnosis & treatment
Wondering whether you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)? Everyone struggles with digestive issues from time to time. It’s common to experience stomach cramps before an important exam or feel discomfort after eating something that didn’t agree with you. But when the digestive symptoms become part of your daily routine, you may indeed be suffering from IBS.
Allergy Pills Can Help Manage Vertigo Symptoms, Study Finds
A recent study found allergy pills were better at treating symptoms of vertigo than benzodiazepine. Antihistamines work by blocking signals to the brain that cause symptoms of vertigo, including dizziness, nausea, and sickness. Most cases of vertigo are benign and may not require medication. Vertigo can be debilitating, especially since...
MedicalXpress
Could loss of smell from COVID-19 create future 'dementia wave?'
A review of studies about the effect of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—on the olfactory system introduces questions about whether loss of smell associated with COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of developing dementia later in life. The review is published ahead of print in the Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP).
When Should You Worry About Heart Palpitations?
In most cases, heart palpitations are harmless and temporary, but they can occasionally be a sign of a more serious underlying heart condition.
MedicalXpress
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
Comments / 0