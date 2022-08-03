Amazon Help Employees Attend SUNY Brockport For Free

Read on www.wdkx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: College, cash, and crooks. How to avoid falling victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — This consumer alert looks at college, cash and crooks. College campuses will be full of new arrivals in just a matter of weeks. And all those young adults provide fertile ground for scammers. According to the better business bureau, 18 to 24-year-olds are prime targets for scammers.
Rochester Rundown: RPD officer laid to rest, bonuses for New York nurses, free college for Amazon workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
German firm moves U.S. office to Sibley Square
Access to talent, industry partnerships and lower costs of doing business have attracted a new company to the region’s optics, photonics and imaging cluster. VPIphotonics of Berlin, Germany, this week said it has relocated its U.S. office from Boston to Rochester. Housed at Sibley Square downtown, the company has seven employees in the United States and roughly 50 worldwide.
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
WHEC TV-10
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
Rochester to celebrate ‘National Clown Week’ at Rochester Public Market
The event is held for all families in the Rochester area and will feature free face painting, balloon art, and other activities, according to the organizers behind the event.
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Town of Penfield actively recruiting for open positions
As you know, organizations of all types throughout the country are facing hiring challenges. The Town of Penfield is impacted by this national trend as well, and recruitment and retention of employees is a vital concern for leadership. Currently, we have 14 open positions including 9 full-time, 2 part-time, and 3 per diem positions.
Can Rochester weather a recession?
Six months ago, the U.S. economy was full speed ahead. It finished 2021 with a growth rate of 5.7 percent, the fastest pace in nearly 40 years. It was a stunning turnaround from the year before, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and gross domestic product declined by 2.3 percent. The...
WHEC TV-10
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
WHEC TV-10
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity
HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD hosts hiring events for 2022-23 school year amid staffing vacancies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is dealing with a sizeable staffing shortage as it heads into the school year, according to Rochester Teacher's Association President Adam Urbanski. Urbanski says there are currently 385 unfilled teaching vacancies. The union president says nearly 190 teachers resigned in the...
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
wdkx.com
RMSC Interactive Space Fest
Looking for something fun to do? A festival that’s out of this world is happening at the Rochester Museum and Science Center this week! RMSC “space fest” allows kids of all ages to explore all things space through interactive lessons giving them an opportunity to have fun all while learning about the solar system.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
WHEC TV-10
Five weeks before school and RCSD has 352 teacher vacancies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two years ago the Rochester City School District didn't have enough bus drivers to get every child to school on the first day of school. This year the problem is teachers. Five weeks from opening day and RCSD has nearly 400 teacher vacancies. "You know...
Rochester mother and daughter taking on the world one paper straw at a time
It's called Roc Paper Straws and according to its founders, it's the only paper straw manufacturer in New York State and the northeast.
Rochester radio veteran helps share stories with ‘JazzCast Pros’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jazzy T is currently the host of “Best Ride Home” on 103.9 WDKX. It’s a drive-time program that runs from 2 p.m. to 6p.m. But now, Jazzy T is taking a step in another direction; from the limelight to behind the red “ON AIR” light. She is lending her experience to […]
WHEC TV-10
Smith 'Quad-Squad' heading home to Phelps soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With two sons, they decided to try once more for a girl. Instead, a Phelps family got the surprise of a lifetime when they became pregnant naturally with quadruplet boys. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke introduced us to the Smith “Quad-Squad” when the babies were...
Niagara Falls businessman pleads guilty to tax charge
A Niagara Falls businessman has pleaded guilty to a tax charge and as part of his plea he will pay over $100,000 and forfeit $1 million.
