Read on www.androidpolice.com
Related
The Verge
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
How to find downloads on your Android phone
Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
Android tablets and Chromebooks struggle for market share amid tumbling shipments
Google is finally starting to show some love for tablets and other large-screen devices. After neglecting tablets for years, Android 12L invested in tablet-focused UI changes for maybe the first time since Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. And with it, Google also signaled that tablets were an essential pillar of Android's long-term strategy, and committed to supporting them better — we've even got a Pixel tablet to look forward to. Hopefully that kind of renewed interest breathes a little life into the form factor, since the latest tablet shipment numbers are in, and they show Android tablets are (still) struggling.
Google may not launch Android 13 until September
Google released the initial preview of Android 13 pretty early compared to previous versions of the OS. That led many to believe that Android 13 would launch publicly for everyone earlier than usually, too. However, the latest evidence suggests that this might not be the case. While we wouldn’t have been surprised if Google launched Android 13 this month, it looks like the new version might only come out in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to install the One UI 5 beta
The One UI beta program allows Samsung Galaxy users to test the latest operating system and provide feedback directly to Samsung. The One UI 5 beta is expected to launch any week now (possibly at the Galaxy Unpacked event), so it’s the perfect time to make sure you and your device are prepared. Here is everything you need to do to sign up for the beta program and install it on your device.
Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV
Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
Skip the 2022 Lexus RX and Buy the Cheaper Toyota Version?
Lexus sells more 2002 Lexus RXs than any other SUV. But it’s built on the same platform as the Toyota Highlander. Is it worth the extra dough for a 2022 RX when a Highlander has many of the same features, especially in Platinum trim? In a Lexus RX vs. Highlander showdown, the Highlander is cheaper, but is that all?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4
We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid, Not a 2022 Toyota RAV Hybrid, per Consumer Reports
Hybrid SUVs are more appealing among drivers today due to the fuel economy ratings you can get with them. Two of the best on the market are the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Honda CR-V Hybrid, both of which are excellent picks. However, out of the two models, you might want to choose the Honda SUV. Here are four reasons why the CR-V is the better option to pick.
A ‘Data-Driven Analysis’ Puts 2 Toyotas In the Top 3 Midsize SUVs
Toyota is known for having a great reputation. It’s no surprise that the car brand has two SUVs on iSeeCars’ list of the Best Midsize SUVs for 2022: both the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota 4Runner. So what makes the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota RAV4 among the best midsize SUVs you can buy? It’s data.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a stunning used car for shoppers who want a luxurious sedan. Why is this sedan perfect for you? The post The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a small SUV with excellent fuel economy. But that's not all it has going for it. The post The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0