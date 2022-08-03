Central Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #3

Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO