In Kenya's Sugar Country, Volunteers Keep Election Relations Sweet

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
BET
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.N. urges end to Haiti gangs weapons supply; China wanted embargo
UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country.
BBC
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: The beauty queen who risked her life to reach the UK
A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
This East African nation is known for stability. But drought and rising prices are fueling insecurity
A maelstrom of howling brown dust engulfs travelers through Isiolo. A few weeks earlier, 11 people were reported to have been killed around the north Kenyan town in the space of 10 days. The ground is baked by drought
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entrepreneur From Michigan Opens Africa’s Newest Black-Owned Safari In Tanzania
Paul Allen Billings, an African American entrepreneur from Muskegon, Mich., is the owner of his very own safari in the East African country of Tanzania called VisitTanzania4Less.com. Africa is known for having the most wildlife in the world. It is also called the birthplace of the safari, which means “journey”...
Myanmar carries out its first executions in decades, including democracy activists
Those executed were a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of violence after the country's takeover by the military last year.
Clean Clothes, Workers United, More Call on Fashion to Stand With Sri Lankan Garment Workers
More than half of Sri Lanka’s economy relies on apparel exports, and industry organizations are pledging their support to the country amid ongoing economic hardship. In a letter dated July 26, trade unions and worker rights’ organizations, including the Clean Clothes Campaign, Labor Behind the Label, Maquila Solidarity Network, War on Want and Workers United, expressed their solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who, amid a debt crisis in the country, have faced food, fuel and power shortages, and resulting protests led to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation last month.
Flooding rains in Uganda claim at least 24 lives
Devastating rainfall that drenched eastern Uganda last weekend has killed at least 24 victims across the Elgon subregion as of Wednesday, according to government officials. Heavy rain began across eastern Uganda after 8 p.m. Saturday and continued through 7 a.m. Sunday. The destructive flooding impacted numerous villages, including Namabasa, Busajabwankuba, Nkoma and the Mbale industrial park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Sudan again delays its 1st election, until late 2024
Parties to the peace deal ending South Sudan’s devastating civil war have again delayed the country's first elections since independence by extending the transitional period by two years. The vote meant for early next year has been pushed to December 2024.The United States, Britain and Norway shortly before Thursday’s announcement in the capital, Juba, warned in a letter to President Salva Kiir they wouldn’t send their top diplomats because they believed that not all parties to the peace deal had been consulted. The countries are known as the Troika for South Sudan.The new plan “must demonstrate how another extension...
EXPLAINER: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans vote Tuesday to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time. One top candidate is Raila Odinga, an opposition leader in his fifth run for the presidency who is being supported by former rival Kenyatta. The other is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Both tend to focus far more on domestic issues, raising the question of how either will follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts for calm in neighboring Ethiopia or in the tensions between Rwanda and Congo. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
BBC
Kenya’s election wrestling match: Dynasties v Hustlers
In a move akin to a Trump backing a Clinton in a US election, Kenya's outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to hand the political crown to his foe-turned-friend Raila Odinga - only to see his deputy William Ruto trying to snatch it in the 9 August election. It has led...
BBC
Kenya Election 2022: 'I’m not rich, but I can be president'
Kenyans are heading to the polls on 9th August to choose their new leaders who will serve for the next five years. The cost of running a successful campaign in the country is among the most expensive in Africa, which limits many young people from seeking elective seats. At the...
BBC
Kenyan tea pickers' court bid against Scottish farm brought to a halt
A Scottish tea company fighting a multi-million pound class action lawsuit has won a court order to bring the case to a temporary halt. James Finlay Kenya Ltd (JFK) is being sued for damages by more than 1,000 former and current employees. The workers claim they suffered musculoskeletal injuries working...
International Business Times
Pelosi Vows Support To Denuclearise N.Korea, Plans To Visit Korea Border
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation. "Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a...
Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
BBC
Kenya: Wildlife trafficking suspect seized after $1m reward
Kenyan police have arrested a man suspected of links to a transnational wildlife and drug trafficking syndicate who was indicted in a US court. Abdi Hussein Ahmed, alias Abu Khadi, was detained on Tuesday in the central county of Meru after a tip-off from the public, police say. The US...
Comments / 0