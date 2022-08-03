ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

In Kenya's Sugar Country, Volunteers Keep Election Relations Sweet

By Baz Ratner
International Business Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kenya#Civil Unrest#Sugar Cane#Cane Sugar#Sugar Country
WWD

Clean Clothes, Workers United, More Call on Fashion to Stand With Sri Lankan Garment Workers

More than half of Sri Lanka’s economy relies on apparel exports, and industry organizations are pledging their support to the country amid ongoing economic hardship. In a letter dated July 26, trade unions and worker rights’ organizations, including the Clean Clothes Campaign, Labor Behind the Label, Maquila Solidarity Network, War on Want and Workers United, expressed their solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who, amid a debt crisis in the country, have faced food, fuel and power shortages, and resulting protests led to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation last month.
LABOR ISSUES
UPI News

Flooding rains in Uganda claim at least 24 lives

Devastating rainfall that drenched eastern Uganda last weekend has killed at least 24 victims across the Elgon subregion as of Wednesday, according to government officials. Heavy rain began across eastern Uganda after 8 p.m. Saturday and continued through 7 a.m. Sunday. The destructive flooding impacted numerous villages, including Namabasa, Busajabwankuba, Nkoma and the Mbale industrial park.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
The Independent

South Sudan again delays its 1st election, until late 2024

Parties to the peace deal ending South Sudan’s devastating civil war have again delayed the country's first elections since independence by extending the transitional period by two years. The vote meant for early next year has been pushed to December 2024.The United States, Britain and Norway shortly before Thursday’s announcement in the capital, Juba, warned in a letter to President Salva Kiir they wouldn’t send their top diplomats because they believed that not all parties to the peace deal had been consulted. The countries are known as the Troika for South Sudan.The new plan “must demonstrate how another extension...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Kenya's presidential election is important

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans vote Tuesday to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time. One top candidate is Raila Odinga, an opposition leader in his fifth run for the presidency who is being supported by former rival Kenyatta. The other is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Both tend to focus far more on domestic issues, raising the question of how either will follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts for calm in neighboring Ethiopia or in the tensions between Rwanda and Congo. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Kenya’s election wrestling match: Dynasties v Hustlers

In a move akin to a Trump backing a Clinton in a US election, Kenya's outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to hand the political crown to his foe-turned-friend Raila Odinga - only to see his deputy William Ruto trying to snatch it in the 9 August election. It has led...
POLITICS
BBC

Kenya Election 2022: 'I’m not rich, but I can be president'

Kenyans are heading to the polls on 9th August to choose their new leaders who will serve for the next five years. The cost of running a successful campaign in the country is among the most expensive in Africa, which limits many young people from seeking elective seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Kenyan tea pickers' court bid against Scottish farm brought to a halt

A Scottish tea company fighting a multi-million pound class action lawsuit has won a court order to bring the case to a temporary halt. James Finlay Kenya Ltd (JFK) is being sued for damages by more than 1,000 former and current employees. The workers claim they suffered musculoskeletal injuries working...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Pelosi Vows Support To Denuclearise N.Korea, Plans To Visit Korea Border

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation. "Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Conversation Africa

Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest

Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Kenya: Wildlife trafficking suspect seized after $1m reward

Kenyan police have arrested a man suspected of links to a transnational wildlife and drug trafficking syndicate who was indicted in a US court. Abdi Hussein Ahmed, alias Abu Khadi, was detained on Tuesday in the central county of Meru after a tip-off from the public, police say. The US...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy