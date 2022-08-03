Crews expected to start work on South Green Street

Read on www.14news.com
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
Crews called to house fire in Hartford
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents. EPD will have video...
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission moved ahead with plans to build a transient boat dock. Some think this could boost tourism, but others aren’t convinced. After a 3-2 vote, Owensboro officials are going forward with their plans for the boat dock. It has some in the...
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. President of Evansville South Baseball League...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive. Authorities say they’re interviewing a person of interest. A not guilty plea was entered from EVSC school board member and bar owner Amy Word. This comes as police arrest more people...
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over have been volunteering in eastern Kentucky to help after last week’s deadly flooding. Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield remembers facing a similar wake of devastation following last December’s tornadoes. He knows the feeling of confusion and loss, but also of hope and recovery.
60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due...
Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Warrick County Animal Control are looking for a woman who they say dumped a puppy. They say it happened Friday morning. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County. Officials say there’s at least one water rescue. We now know the names of the men killed in the Evansville double homicide. It happened on Lodge Avenue Wednesday night. A Russian court ruled Brittney Griner was guilty of drug possession...
Evansville family deals with days-long power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm. The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed. “There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet...
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
Wayne Co. deputy honored along with other fallen officers
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the community gathered to honor Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley as part of a non-profit’s mission to pay respects to officers who died in the line of duty throughout 2021. The non-profit “Beyond the Call of Duty” showed up with a trailer...
