ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Crews expected to start work on South Green Street

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews called to house fire in Hartford

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
HARTFORD, KY
14news.com

Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
14news.com

Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents. EPD will have video...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission moved ahead with plans to build a transient boat dock. Some think this could boost tourism, but others aren’t convinced. After a 3-2 vote, Owensboro officials are going forward with their plans for the boat dock. It has some in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Norris Lane
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive. Authorities say they’re interviewing a person of interest. A not guilty plea was entered from EVSC school board member and bar owner Amy Word. This comes as police arrest more people...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.

KNOTT CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over have been volunteering in eastern Kentucky to help after last week’s deadly flooding. Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield remembers facing a similar wake of devastation following last December’s tornadoes. He knows the feeling of confusion and loss, but also of hope and recovery.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
14news.com

60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday

Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County. Officials say there’s at least one water rescue. We now know the names of the men killed in the Evansville double homicide. It happened on Lodge Avenue Wednesday night. A Russian court ruled Brittney Griner was guilty of drug possession...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville family deals with days-long power outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm. The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed. “There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Wayne Co. deputy honored along with other fallen officers

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the community gathered to honor Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley as part of a non-profit’s mission to pay respects to officers who died in the line of duty throughout 2021. The non-profit “Beyond the Call of Duty” showed up with a trailer...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy