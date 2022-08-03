Twin Cedars Top 5 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Related
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #1
The boys 4×100 meter relay team of Trevor Daggett, Blayton Nilles, Ben Wicks, and Mason Scheve claims the top spot on our countdown of the top sports moments of the 2021-2022 Pleasantville school year, as they made the most of an unlikely opportunity at the State Track and Field meet May 19th-21st.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #1
The Pella Christian boys basketball team brings us the top sports moment on Eagle Lane for the 2021-2022 school year as they bounced back from an early deficit to defeat Roland-Story 69-62 in the Quarterfinals of the State Boys Basketball Tournament on March 7th. The Norsemen jumped out to a...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #1
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Simpson College athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 1. For the second straight year, the Simpson Storm women’s basketball team went unblemished in American Rivers Conference play, both in the regular season and the conference tournament. After a limited schedule in 2020-21, the Storm knew they had a target on their backs the entire regular season and came out on top with a 15-0 record to win the regular season crown, then defeated Luther and Wartburg in the conference tournament to claim their second straight undefeated title.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #3
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 3. Indianola freshman swimmer Isaiah Picard made state history in 2022, winning two state titles and becoming the first para-athlete to qualify for the Iowa State High School Boys Swimming Meet. Picard was born with Spina Bifida, and won the Para-100 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:46.87, and the Para-100 Breaststroke with a time of 2:33.75.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Alumna – Pella Christian’s Cheyanne Collins – Wednesday August 3rd
Pella Christian graduate Cheyanne Collins is currently continuing her athletic and academic careers at Ellsworth Community College. She talks about the transition from high school to college, her time at Ellsworth, and her future career goals. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Registration Open for PACE Alliance Golf Outing
The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
kniakrls.com
Sam Hafertepe Jr. Wins Night 1 Of The 360 Nationals
For the second straight year, Sam Hafertepe Jr. won a preliminary night at the 360 Nationals. Thursday, he took top honors on Night one of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. It took Hafertepe a few laps to get comfortable as he made some in-car adjustments and took off passing Thomas Kennedy for the lead on lap eight and was never really challenged from there. Gio Scelzi was second with Aaron Reutzel completing the podium. Tonight is night two of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals with the same format as Thursday night. After tonight’s action the top 20 in points will be locked into Saturday’s championship race. Complete coverage will begin with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
kniakrls.com
Pella Hosting Several Fans for Nationals
Thousands of race fans are converging in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals through next weekend. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
kniakrls.com
Izaak Walton League Open House Sunday
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house this weekend. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
kniakrls.com
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
A Nite Glow has been rescheduled for tonight for the National Balloon Classic, after the previous Nite Glow events on Sunday and Wednesday were canceled due to high winds. The Punching Pandas will be on the TruBank stage providing live music, and balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the Nite Glow begins at dusk.
kniakrls.com
Carolyn Oberhauser
Funeral Services for Carolyn Oberhauser, 71, of Oskaloosa, will be held Tuesday August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetry near Leighton. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Monday August 8th at Langkamp Funeral Chapel. The family invites those who would like to pray the rosary with them to be at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. Monday and they will greet visitors until 7 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Pella Continues 175th Celebration Today
The celebration of Pella’s 175th anniversary started Thursday with a focus on the theme of “Together in Gezellig.” The Pella Wellness Consortium hosted a book club discussion at the Scholte Gardens featuring a packet with excerpts about the definition of gezellig. That carried over to an Intergenerational Panel at the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Church in the evening, which featured a group discussing thoughts about the community from three different generations of residents.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
kniakrls.com
Betty Goode
Funeral services for Betty Goode, 94, of Chariton, will be held Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Chariton Christian Church.
kniakrls.com
Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday
“Together in Gezellig” — the 175th anniversary celebration for Pella, starts Thursday. Kristi Leonard with the Pella Wellness Consortium says the non-profit is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Visit Pella to host several activities. Leonard says the Pella Wellness Consortium is organizing the events tomorrow,...
kniakrls.com
Crossroads of Pella to Provide School Supplies
While there are still a few weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the...
kniakrls.com
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
kniakrls.com
Drought Worsens Locally, Little Relief in Forecast
A dry month of July and recent stretches of heat have expanded drought locally across south central Iowa. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows moderate conditions now exist in Marion and Warren Counties, as well as several neighboring communities. The summary issued by the organization notes that most of southern and western Iowa have missed out on soaking rains for several weeks dating back to the late spring. This is the third consecutive summer that drought conditions have been documented locally by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report (most of June 2021 and late August/early September of 2020).
Comments / 0