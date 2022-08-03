Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Read on www.1630kcjj.com
KCJJ
Knife-wielding man arrested by ICPD after reported home invasions and ensuing standoff
Iowa City Police have arrested a Wisconsin man for two reported home invasions and an ensuing standoff earlier this week. According to a news release from the ICPD, at 6:04 Wednesday night officers made a traffic stop in the area of South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. The driver…later identified as 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin…indicated he was armed with a knife.
KCJJ
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police make arrest after robbery, standoff
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, August 3rd, at approximately 6:04 pm, Iowa City made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 6 East and South Riverside Drive. The driver, 41-year-old Rick L. Wappler, indicated he was armed with a knife. Wappler reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle...
KCJJ
Muscatine Police investigate shots fired incident
Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident from earlier this week. According to a Muscatine PD news release, at approximately 11:35 Wednesday night the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A residence in this area was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries. Investigators believed the shooter targeted the residence in an isolated incident.
KCJJ
North Liberty man allegedly refused to let female passenger leave his car after giving her a ride
A North Liberty man has been arrested after allegedly giving a woman a ride last month and refusing to stop to let her out. According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred the evening of July 28th around 10:45. A North Liberty police officer observed a white truck drive by her at the intersection of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. The passenger door was open, and as it started to close was opened again and again. A woman inside was reportedly screaming.
KCJJ
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
KCRG.com
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.
2 suspects charged with murdering Benton County woman
Two people have been charged in with murder in the July death of 58-year-old Jodie Bevans, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Jodie's stepdaughter, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans, on Wednesday. Officials...
cbs2iowa.com
Stepdaughter & accomplice charged with murdering Jodie Bevans
PALO, Iowa — Two people are accused of suffocating a 58-year-old woman from Palo. Jodie Bevans was found dead in her home on 64th Street on July 15. On Wednesday night, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI arrested Samantha Bevans, 34 of Palo while Tacoa Talley, 38 of North Liberty was arrested Thursday morning.
kwayradio.com
Teen Arrested with Gun
According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, a Waterloo teen has been detained after police found him carrying a stolen handgun Tuesday. Police were investigating an ongoing drug and firearm case shortly after noon Tuesday when they attempted to stop Montavious Kentrell Saffold in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD Officers named in July 30 Officer involved shooting
On Friday the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released the names of the Cedar Rapids Police Officers involved in the July 30, 2022 shooting of Brandon Lee Nelson. Officer Matthew Jenatscheck, a twenty-six (26) law enforcement veteran and has been employed with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for one year.
KCJJ
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
KCJJ
Muscatine Police investigate vandalism at elementary school
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to Madison Elementary School on 1st Avenue at 3:10 Friday morning for a fire alarm. When officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside due to vandalism. A photo posted to social media showed one wall spray-painted with the message “NO BULLYING”.
KCRG.com
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after reported assault
A Coralville man faces charges after an alleged assault Tuesday night. Officers responded to 2400 block of Walden Road in Iowa City around 11 pm on reports of an assault that occurred on the premises. The man told police that 18-year-old Jestin Wiseman Inman of Boston Way came to the residence to speak to him about a family member.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
KCRG.com
Two arrested in Palo death
The national non-profit animal welfare organization, 'Bailing out Benji,' compiled all the violations cited by USDA inspectors. AARP partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department to bring in the exercise equipment. Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two Cedar Rapids-area...
