World Cup qualifying: Wales' key clash with Slovenia to be watched by record crowd

BBC
Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to line up Australia semi-final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Defending champions England will face 2018 runners-up Australia in Saturday's Commonwealth netball semi-final after...
SkySports
The Hundred: England places up for grabs as men's and women's World Cups loom, says Nasser Hussain
Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain looks ahead to the second edition of The Hundred and the "world-class, world-beaters" set to take centre stage, as well as how the Lionesses' Euros win might help and which players might be pushing for England selection... What you find out with The Hundred - given...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold in S14 200m
Bethany Firth claims Northern Ireland's first gold medal after winning the S14 200m freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends ‘tough week’ with Commonwealth Games gold
Katarina Johnson-Thompson dedicated her first heptathlon title for three years to her late grandmother after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from two serious injuries and she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary, who died last month.“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after I returned from Eugene so it’s been a tough week so I’m just happy to get through it,” she...
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights
Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
England eyeing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Commonwealth Games gold on home soil
England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has urged her team-mates to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim Commonwealth gold in front of a home crowd on Sunday.The hosts will take on Australia in the showpiece match at the Birmingham 2022 Games after goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was again a penalty shoot-out hero in the semi-final win over New Zealand on Friday, making a series of saves as Izzy Petter and Hannah Martin converted their penalties to see England through and guarantee them at least a silver.Hinch was the star of the Rio shoot-out six years ago as Great Britain secured Olympic gold with...
Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf
AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.
BBC
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season
It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan
Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
SB Nation
West Ham United vs Manchester City – The Opposition
It only feels like yesterday when Ilkay Gundogan tapped home the winner against Aston Villa to win the Premier League title in dramatic circumstances. It’s even less time since Manchester City’s very own Chloe Kelly fired home for England as the Lionesses beat Germany to be crowned European champions for the first time. Yet here we are on the brink of a new season, with the boys looking for a third consecutive league title, and the girls aiming to take on Chelsea and Arsenal for WSL bragging rights.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Judoka Sarah Adlington clings to second gold eight years after first
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Eight years ago Sarah Adlington briefly lost her gold medal in a security scanner...
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
BBC
Dominic Solanke: Striker signs new four-year extension at Bournemouth
Striker Dominic Solanke has signed a four-year extension with Bournemouth until the summer of 2026. Solanke scored 29 goals last season as the Cherries secured their return to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship. The 24-year-old, who won an England cap in 2017, joined the club from...
BBC
Vieira on 'difficult' pre-season, team news and being ready for 'challenge'
Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the opening game of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday, with Vieira admitting his side's pre-season training has been "difficult" because the team were split into two groups. Here's what else he...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
ESPN
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
