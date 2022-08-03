ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville names IMPD Maj. Kerry Buckner as new police chief

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
MOORESVILLE — Maj. Kerry Buckner with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been named the new chief of police of the Mooresville Police Department.

It comes after unanimous approval by the Mooresville Town Council at its Tuesday night meeting.

Buckner, who verbally accepted the position, was chosen out of 32 applicants.

He's slated to replace Kevin Julian, who was removed as chief and demoted following a March 16 vote by the town council. All five council members were unanimous in their decision.

Several council members cited Julian's involvement in a proposed K-9 program that did not materialize.

Julian served as chief for two and a half years.

Buckner has more than three decades of law enforcement experience, having served in various roles with IMPD. That includes 26 years and 10 months as an assistant bomb squad commander, three years and five months as a homicide lieutenant, 31 years and six months as a detective sergeant, and most recently, one year and seven months as a major.

He also served as a military police officer with the U.S. Army for 20 years and three months.

