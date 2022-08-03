ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ex-coach Toni Minichiello guilty of 'gross breaches of trust'

UK Athletics has found coach Toni Minichiello guilty of "gross breaches of trust" that "have had severe consequences for the mental health and mental wellbeing of the athletes under his charge". Minichello, who guided Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic success, was suspended from coaching last year. made inappropriate sexual references...
SPORTS
BBC

Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 10 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Semi-automated technology to speed up the time taken to reach offside decisions will be used in European club competition for the first time at the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday. European...
UEFA
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Makin
Person
Natalie Powell
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts

We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Judo#Bbc Tv#Glasgow#Bbc Red Button#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Sport
NBC Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon...
SPORTS
BBC

Miss England: Beauty queen with rare condition reaches finals

A beauty queen who uses a catheter for a rare bladder condition says she is "over the moon" after reaching the Miss England finals. Jennifer Carless, from Gilberdyke, was crowned Miss East Yorkshire 2022 at a contest in Doncaster on Saturday. Ms Carless, 18, who has Fowler's Syndrome, said she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence

Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears

A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
SOCIETY
BBC

Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington

Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy