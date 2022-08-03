Read on www.bbc.com
Related
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
BBC
Ex-coach Toni Minichiello guilty of 'gross breaches of trust'
UK Athletics has found coach Toni Minichiello guilty of "gross breaches of trust" that "have had severe consequences for the mental health and mental wellbeing of the athletes under his charge". Minichello, who guided Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic success, was suspended from coaching last year. made inappropriate sexual references...
BBC
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt
Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 10 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Semi-automated technology to speed up the time taken to reach offside decisions will be used in European club competition for the first time at the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday. European...
UEFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
U.K.・
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
NBC Sports
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year
Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
BBC
Miss England: Beauty queen with rare condition reaches finals
A beauty queen who uses a catheter for a rare bladder condition says she is "over the moon" after reaching the Miss England finals. Jennifer Carless, from Gilberdyke, was crowned Miss East Yorkshire 2022 at a contest in Doncaster on Saturday. Ms Carless, 18, who has Fowler's Syndrome, said she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears
A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
BBC
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
Comments / 0