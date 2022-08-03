ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings

Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Earnings Preview For Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si QSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quantum-Si will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Quantum-Si bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings

Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same...
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ring Energy REI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ring Energy beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $37.20 million from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Vector Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vector Group VGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vector Group missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $342.33 million from the same...
Earnings Preview For Performant Financial

Performant Financial PFMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Trinseo's Earnings Outlook

Trinseo TSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trinseo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. Trinseo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
