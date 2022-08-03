Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings
Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Earnings Preview For Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si QSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quantum-Si will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Quantum-Si bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings
Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same...
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ring Energy REI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ring Energy beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $37.20 million from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Vector Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Vector Group VGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vector Group missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $342.33 million from the same...
Earnings Preview For Performant Financial
Performant Financial PFMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Trinseo's Earnings Outlook
Trinseo TSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trinseo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. Trinseo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
