Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO