Sheriff IDs Kansas teen who died after vehicle lands in creek
BUTLER COUNTY —A Kansas teen died in an accident just after midnight Friday morning in Butler County. Emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th south and east of Augusta, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff. The vehicle left the roadway...
KWCH.com
Man killed in car vs bicycle crash in Hutchinson
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 46-year-old was killed Thursday night when his bicycle struck a vehicle at 10th Avenue and Severance Street in Hutchinson. The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. Heath Volkman was riding west on 10th Avenue when he struck a vehicle driving south on Severance. Volkman was...
KWCH.com
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
Andover teenager dies in overnight car crash
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Fire starts near battery, destroys tractor south of Brookville
A blaze destroyed a $40,000 tractor late Monday night south of Brookville. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Ronald Hazelton, McPherson, was driving his 1989 Ford 7710 diesel tractor in a field on the east side of the 6500 block of S. Brookville Road just before 11:30 p.m. Monday when a fire started near the battery of the tractor. That area of S. Brookville Road is on the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, Soldan noted.
KAKE TV
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
Man injured in stabbing on East Lincoln
One person has potentially critical injuries after being cut Friday morning.
KWCH.com
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
Man arrested in arson case wanted permanent address
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.
Police: Burglars steal jewelry from Towne East kiosks
Wichita police are investigating following a burglary at Towne East Square.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
How gas prices have changed in Wichita in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WIBW
McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson woman has pleaded guilty to the second-degree reckless murder of Kelly Peterson in 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Tina Nicole Brown, 35, of McPherson, entered a no-contest plea to second-degree reckless murder and battery on law enforcement charges. He noted the charges stem from the 2020 death of a McPherson man.
Saline County man arrested after high-speed pursuit
A pursuit that began in Salina early this morning, ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a black Audi 7 was northbound on N. College Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday when it failed to signal that it was turning west onto W. Ash Street. An officer followed the car, and once it turned south onto N. Broadway Boulevard, another officer attempted to stop the car, but it took off west on State Street to Kansas Highway 140, then north on N. Halstead Road, and west on State Street.
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
