Read on comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
Today's Wordle Is One of the Most Difficult Yet
"Wordle 409 X" is trending, which means that a lot of players are struggling with today's puzzle. Today's puzzle features several common pratfalls that players will need to avoid, and the word appears to be one of the toughest puzzles players have encountered in quite a while. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘Y’ and ‘Y’
Wordle is a game that makes players guess a new five-letter word daily. There are only six attempts to get it right and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game is now set to...
ComicBook
Wordle #411 Isn't Too Difficult to Solve
Wordle is finally giving players a reprieve after a series of tough puzzles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
‘Jeopardy!’ Reveals Contestants for Second Chance Tournament: See the Full List
When Executive Producer Michael Davies was handed the reins on Jeopardy!, he wasted no time in developing ideas that he believed would improve the show and fans’ experience with it. And one of those ideas was the Second Chance Tournament. According to Davies, the idea came to him almost...
Refinery29
I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever
To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months, we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
This Netflix cancellation news is going to crush some of you
The Netflix cancellation ax has swung again. The streamer’s latest series to meet an untimely end, despite a hardcore fanbase that was holding its breath for word of a second season? First Kill, the teen fantasy/vampire drama that debuted in June, quickly found itself one of the most-streamed Netflix shows worldwide — and then came Netflix’s cold, brutal calculus that it subjects shows to internally: Does this project give the company a benefit tantamount to what it cost to make it?
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Gets Food Stolen by Bird on Stream
A Twitch streamer was enjoying a snack when all of a sudden, a bird comes in and snatches their food from their hands. Although Twitch started out largely as a gaming platform, it has become something much bigger than that. Political figures have used it to stream their speeches, people have created game shows and talk shows, and some even use it as a way for others to basically view their lives in real-time. This has led to a number of really wild Twitch highlights, such as when one streamer's kitchen caught on fire during a cooking live stream. Some have even utilized the service to broadcast their jobs and other daily habits.
ComicBook
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
All the times Andrew Tate 'broke character'
Andrew Tate is everywhere. He's essentially the online version of a toxic ex you simply cannot avoid, no matter how hard you try.The professional-kickboxer-turned-online-sensation has used the internet as a home to express his unsolicited views on pretty much everything, and it's certainly caused a divide. To some, he's the new toxic masculinity mascot who has been (worryingly) hailed the new voice of the internet. Others have been left concerned by what comes out of his unfiltered mouth.Outside of sport, Tate experienced his first taste of fame while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother UK. Since then, he's...
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
ComicBook
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
WWE・
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
ComicBook
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Seemingly Confirm Disappointing Leak
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were featured heavily during this week's Pokemon Presents event, but not all of the news was good news for those who were hoping for certain features to be present in the new games. Details shared during and after the event appear to have confirmed a leak from before that suggested the Gyms players visit in the new Paldea region would not feature level scaling, an omission which some players feel goes against the open-world nature of the next Pokemon games.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Buzzing After Karrion Kross and Scarlett's Surprise Returns on SmackDown
SmackDown saved its biggest surprise for the end, as after a face-off between Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett would make their shocking return to WWE. Earlier in the day, it was reported that WWE had discussed bringing Kross back, but no one expected it to happen the same day and with Scarlett as well. This is the latest big move from Triple H after taking over WWE creative, and fans are buzzing about the return and Kross and Scarlett getting a second chance on the main roster after their initial move from NXT was squandered, and you can check out some of those reactions starting on the next slide.
WWE・
Comments / 3