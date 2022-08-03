'Road House' Reboot — All We Know So Far About the Jake Gyllenhaal Movie

Read on www.newsweek.com
Related
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake
It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
Netflix, Joe & Anthony Russo And Ryan Gosling Are All In On ‘The Gray Man’ As Sequel & Spinoff In The Works: Q&A
Even before Netflix releases opening-weekend audience numbers later today that will likely point to record audience engagement in 92 countries, the streamer has put in motion a sequel to The Gray Man, with Gosling returning to the title role and Joe & Anthony Russo again directing. They’ll produce with AGBO’s Mike Larocca and Roth Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum. Stephen McFeeley, who co-wrote the original from the Mark Greaney novel with his Avengers scripting partner Christopher Markus, is writing this one solo.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
Popculture
'Scoob!' Sequel Canceled: Scooby-Doo's 'Holiday Haunt' Joins 'Batgirl' in Warner Bros.' Trash Pile
Batgirl is not the only Warner Bros. movie the studio scrapped on Tuesday. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie, was also canceled. It's unclear how far along Holiday Haunt was in production, but it was included in a December 2021 teaser of upcoming HBO Max projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report
Despite being nearly finished, 'Batgirl' will reportedly not be moving forward with a release on HBO Max or theatrically. It's a dark night for Batgirl. The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.
Popculture
'Mindhunter' Star Holt McCallany Lands Major 'Mission: Impossible' Role
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will have another familiar face in its cast. Holt McCallany, who played FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on Netflix's Mindhunter, scored a role in the Tom Cruise-starring movie, reports Deadline. Dead Reckoning Part Two is the eighth movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise and will finish a story that begins in the seventh film.
toofab.com
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring In Joker: Folie à Deux
The film is reportedly a musical. Lady Gaga has confirmed she'll star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, officially dubbed "Folie à Deux." On Thursday, she announced her casting with a video shared to her social media pages in which silhouettes of both Phoenix's Joker and Gaga's character are seen dancing "Cheek to Cheek."
Elite Daily
Lady Gaga Is Officially Joining Joaquin Phoenix In The Joker Sequel
Joaquin Phoenix is set to reprise his titular role in a sequel to 2019’s Joker, but the latest casting update proves the follow-up, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be anything but a typical villain movie. On August 4, Lady Gaga took to Instagram and Twitter to share a teaser for the upcoming film, confirming her involvement in the movie, as well as its release date. In June 2022, The Hollywood Reporter first reported Gaga was in early talks to star alongside Phoenix in the sequel, which is reportedly a musical. So, will she play Harley Quinn, and will the new project give fans new Gaga music? Here’s everything to know about Joker: Folie à Deux.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Batgirl' Director Adil El Arbi Shares Set Image With Michael Keaton and Leslie Grace
You don’t have to be a movie director to be able to relate to what filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are going through right now. Earlier this week, the duo of directors was just as surprised as the rest of the world when Warner Bros. announced that the movie they’d been working on, the anticipated solo outing of Batgirl starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights), was going to be shelved. The duo released a joint statement revealing they were “shocked and saddened” at the news. Today, El Arbi took to Instagram to reveal an image from a scene we'll probably never get to see, as well as some messages of support that came from all around the world.
Joaquin Phoenix to return to big screen as Joker in 2024 sequel
LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker," based on one of the world's best known comic book villains, is set for release in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024, a spokesperson for film distributor Warner Bros said on Wednesday.
The Star Wars Prequel Series Andor Has a New Trailer and a New Premiere Date
Watch: Diego Luna & Gael Garcia Bernal Ink Production Deal With Amazon. The revolution has been delayed. The Stars Wars series Andor, originally scheduled to premiere August 31, has been bumped back to September 21—but Disney+ gave us plenty to feast our eyes on in the series' August 1 trailer.
'Batgirl' Movie Canceled By Studio During Post-Production
The DC Comics-inspired film Batgirl will not be hitting the big screen, new reports reveal. The feature film—which was already in post-production—has been officially killed by Warner Bros. and will not premiere in theaters or on HBO Max, Variety reports. According to the publication, the film was originally...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
929M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0