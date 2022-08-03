Why Wouldn't We Believe Whistleblower Claims of Domestic Threat Inflation? | Opinion

Read on www.newsweek.com
MSNBC
Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe
Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone reportedly told former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” for Trump’s Jan. 6 plot. Though Trump allies have been slamming this as “hearsay,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains that some of the committee’s evidence has been limited to hearsay is because “of the very Trump appointees who refuse to explain themselves under oath.”July 8, 2022.
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Top Jan. 6 rally organizer wanted to stop Barack Obama's certification as president in 2009, report says
Amy Kremer was one of the lead organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol riot. In 2009, she wrote a blog post asking Congress not to certify Obama as president, The NYT reported. She referenced the conspiracy theory that Obama was not a natural-born US citizen.
Prosecutors say Steve Bannon's offer to testify to the January 6 committee is 'irrelevant' for his contempt of Congress trial
Steve Bannon is ready to testify to the House committee investigating January 6, per his lawyer. But federal prosecutors say that should have no bearing on his upcoming contempt of Congress trial. Bannon's offer is too late and he still hasn't handed over subpoenaed documents, prosecutors said.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Ari Fleischer: 10-year-old girl would never have been harmed if US enforced its laws at the border
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer slammed the mainstream media's coverage of an illegal immigrant being the alleged rapist in the case involving a 10-year-old girl on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ARI FLEISCHER: The agenda is to allow people to come into America without having to come here legally. If...
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Trump tells 'Save America' rally crowd in Arizona: 'Americans kneel to God and no one else'
Former President Donald Trump headlined a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona Friday night, where he called on voters to support Republican candidates Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. "We will never give in, we will never yield, we will never, ever, ever back down," Trump...
Ukrainian Man, 64, Destroys Russian Gas Truck With Grenade Launcher—Report
"It stopped, and I fired a grenade launcher. When I hit it—everything was on fire," Valentin Didkovskiy said.
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
MSNBC
'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble
MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
BET
Black Thought Leaders Blast Racist Attacks Against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, often criticized in the Black community for his conservative viewpoints and opinions on the bench, has attracted Black defenders in the wake of what has been seen as racist attacks against him.. A group of Black writers and thinkers across the political spectrum are speaking...
Donald Trump and Ivana's Burial 'Tax Break'—What We Do Know, What We Don't
Donald Trump's critics accused him of burying his ex-wife at his golf course to enjoy the tax breaks, but the story is not that simple.
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
Trump Ally Skeptical of Jared Kushner's Cancer Diagnosis
"I saw the guy every day. There's no sign that he was in any pain or danger or whatever," Peter Navarro said of Kushner.
