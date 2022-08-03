Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X
Nintendo continues to produce and publish great exclusives for the Nintendo Switch, and this list of the top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives aims to put a highlight on these games. While the big-ticket games like the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel and the Metroid Prime games are still long ways off, we’re […] The post Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked
As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
You can use those sweet new Nintendo 64, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis controllers on Steam now
All of the Nintendo Online classic controllers now work with Steam Input. Steam Input now supports those lovely new Nintendo Online classic controllers, thanks to yesterday's patch (opens in new tab). Steam Input is Valve's built-in software for letting people use whatever controller they like, and mapping the buttons and functions properly so a game recognizes them even if it only officially supports the Xbox gamepad.
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
Gamespot
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
‘Amazing Bomberman’ coming this Friday to Apple Arcade
Bomberman is a classic and popular game franchise created in 1983. Since then, the game has had multiple sequels and spin-offs released for different platforms, such as Nintendo consoles, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Now the franchise is coming soon to Apple devices for the first time, available exclusively to Apple Arcade subscribers.
After 27 years on console, Tactics Ogre is finally coming to PC
Details of the Tactics Ogre's new version have leaked before, but it's now officially heading to PC. After a whole lot of leaks (opens in new tab), Square Enix have finally come out and announced that, yes, they really are remaking 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, and it hits Steam on November 11.
There is no objective history of video games – every player’s experience is different
There is no single objective history of video games. There are certainly elements we can all agree on – the order in which home computers and consoles were launched, the general sweep of technology, from blocky monochrome sprites to vast realistic landscapes – but everyone who plays games holds within them a completely different version of events, based on the machines they owned and the games they loved.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Part 1 Reveals New PS5 and PS4 Graphics Comparison
Developer Naughty Dog has revealed new gameplay footage from its upcoming remake of The Last of Us. The game, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1 and is due out next month on PlayStation 5, has been shown off more extensively in the past couple of weeks, notably when a 10-minute gameplay trailer for the project was unveiled. And while this new footage isn't anywhere as long as that video, it continues to show how Naughty Dog has improved The Last of Us from its Remastered version on PS4.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Polygon
Ghost Recon Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in August
August is set to be another solid month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with the addition of Ubisoft’s 2017 tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, as well as six other new games to play on consoles, cloud, and Windows PC. Turbo Golf Racing, the arcade-style racing game...
Awesome interactive Genshin Impact map
With further announcements from the development team at miHoYo that new content will be coming to the open world role-playing game Genshin Impact in the form of the new and highly anticipated Sumeru region. It is definitely worth making sure you do not get lost as you explore the open world of the game. This is where the great interactive Genshin Impact map of Teyvat can help you navigate the world.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0