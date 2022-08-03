Read on www.bbc.co.uk
'Slumdog Millionaire' star Dev Patel tried to break up a knife fight in Australia, according to reports
The "Green Knight" star tried to intervene when he witnessed a man and woman fighting in a service station Monday night, his reps told 7News.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
SFGate
Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family refused permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee cannot move him to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment, a High Court judge has ruled. His family applied for permission after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay the withdrawal of life-sustaining support. Archie's mother had said she...
BBC
French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
BBC
Bullet Train: Brad Pitt film goes off the rails, critics say
Critics mostly wanted to get off the Bullet Train, with many saying Brad Pitt's new movie goes off the rails. The film, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), is a westernised big screen re-working of a bestselling 2010 novel by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka. Pitt plays a returning...
BBC
Middlesbrough cyclist death: Carl Eland hit by car which 'deliberately mounted pavement'
A cyclist died after being struck by a car which was deliberately driven on a pavement, a court has heard. Carl Eland, 37, was cycling with his girlfriend on his bike's handlebars in North Ormesby on 21 August last year when he was fatally injured. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews...
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street
Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Dramatic video shows 'disgruntled, fired employee' using large excavator to tear down yacht brokerage building
A 59-year-old man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection with the incident that took place in July in Ontario, Canada.
BBC
Carole Packman murder: Freed wife-killer 'lost touch' with authorities
A murderer who was freed from prison despite never revealing the whereabouts of his victim's body "temporarily lost touch" with the authorities after his release, the BBC has learned. Russell Causley, who killed his wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in the 1980s, was recalled to jail last year. Mrs Packman's...
Judith Durham, Australian singer and vocalist of The Seekers, dies at 79
Judith Durham, the Australian singing great and vocalist of The Seekers, has died aged 79. Durham released a number of solo albums but was best known as the voice of folk music group The Seekers, who she performed with from 1963 until 1968, when she left to pursue a solo career.
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC
Hillsborough Park: Second teen arrested over stabbing of girl, 13
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield. A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday after the incident at Hillsborough Park on 26 July, South Yorkshire Police said. He has since been released on bail and placed on...
BBC
Woman describes moment killer on home release attacked her
Linda McDonald will never forget what went through her mind as she lay stunned and bleeding from Robbie McIntosh's vicious attack. She thought: "Linda, this is the day you die and this is the way you die." Linda was battered with a dumb-bell by the convicted murderer, who was on...
BBC
Bangladesh: Samira Islam, 20, third family member to die
A woman, 20, has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh. Samira Islam, from Cardiff, died at about 08:30 BST on Friday, after being found unconscious on 26 July. Her father, Rafiqul, 51, and brother, Mahiqul, 16, also died after...
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
