Shippensburg, PA

soultracks.com

The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio

(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
MUSIC
City
Shippensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
The Boot

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
MUSIC
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Frankie Valli
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Smokey Robinson
Deadline

Jimy Sohns Dies: Voice Of Rock Band The Shadows Of Knight’s Hit ‘Gloria’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Jimy Sohns, the lead singer of The Shadows of Knight rock band and the voice of its monster hit “Gloria,” has died at the age of 75 of complications from a stroke. His death was announced on the band’s Instagram page and by his daughter. “Gloria” was originally recorded and performed by Van Morrison, but was popularized by Chicago’s The Shadows of Knight upon its December 1965 release. It was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Sohns and a friend still ran the band’s social media pages in the...
NFL
AOL Corp

'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers

Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
MUSIC
Kerrang

See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended

After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview

As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Panic! At the Disco Reflect on Their Rise on New Song ‘Local God’

Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco have released a new song titled “Local God.” The single will appear on the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, which arrives Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. On the track, Brendon Urie appears to reflect on the band’s beginnings and their rise to fame. “We signed a record deal at 17/Hated by every local band,” he sings. “They say we never paid our dues/But what does that mean when money never changes hands?/It’s 2021 and I’m Almost Famous/You never really cared about that.” In the chorus, he contrasts the...
MUSIC
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

