The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Phil Hartman Quietly Designed Over 40 Album Covers for Big-Time Bands Like Steely Dan and America
Phil Hartman rubbed shoulders with famous people before he joined 'SNL.' His first career was a different kind of creative endeavor.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Watch Carrie Underwood Take on a Patty Loveless Classic When She Was a Kid in Throwback Video
Carrie Underwood is a country music powerhouse, but she’s also a lifelong country music fan, as evidenced by a throwback video the star shared of one of her childhood performances. The clip begins with a performance from Underwood as a kid, singing the 1993 Patty Loveless classic “Blame It...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]
Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
Jimy Sohns Dies: Voice Of Rock Band The Shadows Of Knight’s Hit ‘Gloria’ Was 75
Click here to read the full article. Jimy Sohns, the lead singer of The Shadows of Knight rock band and the voice of its monster hit “Gloria,” has died at the age of 75 of complications from a stroke. His death was announced on the band’s Instagram page and by his daughter. “Gloria” was originally recorded and performed by Van Morrison, but was popularized by Chicago’s The Shadows of Knight upon its December 1965 release. It was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Sohns and a friend still ran the band’s social media pages in the...
The Beach Boys Regret Never Collaborating With The Beatles
One member of the Beach Boys wishes that he collaborated with the Beatles. Here's what we know about these bands and their friendship.
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers
Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview
As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Release Shares Reggae Rarities, Unreleased Mixes, Upsetters Classics
To honor the first anniversary of the passing of reggae legend and dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry Trojan Records is releasing a comprehensive box set, King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive), out September 2, spanning the artist’s nearly 65-year career. Available in multiple formats—double CD,...
Kiss’ Paul Stanley Revealed How Alice Cooper Inspired His Band
Kiss' Paul Stanley revealed what he thought after watching Alice Cooper's Billion Dollar Babies Tour. The associated album was a huge hit.
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
Panic! At the Disco Reflect on Their Rise on New Song ‘Local God’
Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco have released a new song titled “Local God.” The single will appear on the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, which arrives Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. On the track, Brendon Urie appears to reflect on the band’s beginnings and their rise to fame. “We signed a record deal at 17/Hated by every local band,” he sings. “They say we never paid our dues/But what does that mean when money never changes hands?/It’s 2021 and I’m Almost Famous/You never really cared about that.” In the chorus, he contrasts the...
New Rolling Stones docuseries, ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone,’ premieres Sunday
The first episode of the recently announced four-part Rolling Stones docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone gets its U.S. television premieres on EPIX this Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET. As previously reported, the series, which was produced to coincide with the British rock legends’ 60th anniversary, features...
