Rockland County, NY

fox5ny.com

Potential community spread of polio in NY identified

NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sullivan County population growth leads state

It’s just his second year of business, but Hal Simon, owner of Fortress Bikes in Hurleyville, admits he didn’t expect it to go this well. Simon and his family have spent the last 17 years using their vacation home in Rock Hill, a hamlet in Sullivan County. But he says it’s always been a dream to move from Long Island to the Hudson Valley and live there full time. He says the right moment came in 2020.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them

If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
