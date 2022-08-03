Read on hudsonvalleypost.com
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
nypressnews.com
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Polio surveillance uncovers new evidence of community spread in New York
Child with polio at Paris clinic that ran from 1948 to 1967. The virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from different parts of Orange County. [ more › ]
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
fox5ny.com
Potential community spread of polio in NY identified
NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New York health officials say they have detected the polio virus in wastewater samples in another county, just days after the virus was found in Rockland County. The virus in Rockland County was discovered last month. It was the first time the polio virus was found...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sullivan County population growth leads state
It’s just his second year of business, but Hal Simon, owner of Fortress Bikes in Hurleyville, admits he didn’t expect it to go this well. Simon and his family have spent the last 17 years using their vacation home in Rock Hill, a hamlet in Sullivan County. But he says it’s always been a dream to move from Long Island to the Hudson Valley and live there full time. He says the right moment came in 2020.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
POLIO IN 2 NY COUNTIES: Indicates 'potential community spread,' says Health Dept.
New York’s run-in with polio deepened Thursday after state health officials confirmed that signs of the virus were detected in wastewater samples in two bordering Hudson Valley counties, indicating that the virus is spreading within the community.
NYC wastewater shows link between cryptic COVID variants and worse phases of the pandemic
Steam rises from a sewer as a man crosses Sixth Avenue. Columbia University researchers identified coronavirus mutations that could be connected to higher cases, hospitalizations and deaths. [ more › ]
Local Heroes: Afghan Circle of the Hudson Valley Helping Asylum-Seekers
When Kaamil (names have been changed) helped provide medical aid to the child-bride of a Taliban leader, she was taking a risk. When the Taliban then took control of Afghanistan last August, she knew her life was in danger. Her family made the decision to flee to the United States. Luckily, the Hudson Valley was there to help.
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
California wellness brand The Ranch to open Tuxedo Park location
The Ranch, a California-based luxury health and wellness brand featuring results-oriented fitness programs, announced plans to open its first East Coast destination near Tuxedo Park. The Ranch Hudson Valley will be based at a 200-acre lakefront property featuring a historic 40,000-square-foot estate built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his...
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
