City of Plano calls for water conservation

Officials with the City of Plano are asking residents to cut back on the amount of water they use. It's a response to the hot, dry conditions affecting north Texas this summer.

"By each of us doing our small part to conserve, it will help us all in a big way," said Plano Mayor John Muns.

City officials are recommending that homeowners with sprinkler systems scale back the watering time in each zone by two minutes.

"If you have five zones, that will mean a total of ten minutes less watering," Mayor Muns said. "It will have a big impact on our system. Let's all do our small part to save some water for our neighbors and ensure Plano stays a beautiful community."

Officials in Plano estimate the recommended conservation measures could reduce the demand on the city's water system by 5 to 10 percent. They're asking people to keep those conservation measures in place through September 15th.

