ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Organic waste recycling to begin in Carmel Valley in coming months

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

Organic waste recycling will begin this year in San Diego neighborhoods, a requirement for all of California as a result of Senate Bill 1383.

The city is still working on a residential implementation plan for the new program—it won’t happen all at once but as soon as homeowners receive their new kitchen pail and composting bin, that is their trigger to start collecting.

“It’s going to be a big habitual change for everyone,” said Meagan Browning, recycling specialist with the city of San Diego. Browning shared the latest on organic waste recycling with the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board at its July meeting.

Senate Bill 1383 requires the development of organic waste diversion programs, aiming to reduce the organic waste sent to landfills by 75% by 2025 and reduce short-lived climate pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane. The greenhouse gasses pollute the air and contribute to climate change and have a negative effect on the economy, public health and the environment, Browning said.

Currently, more than 900,000 tons of trash is disposed of at Miramar Landfill every year—and a lot of that material can be recycled.

“Diverting organic waste from landfills will have the fastest impact on the climate crisis,” Browning said.

Organic waste recycling has already begun locally in cities such as Solana Beach, Del Mar, Chula Vista and Escondido.

Implementing Senate Bill 1383 requires extensive procedural changes for San Diego. The city needs to establish funding and scheduling, purchase vehicles to pick up the organic waste, hire additional staff to assist with the increased workload, prepare facilities to process and store organic materials, and amend franchise agreements with private waste haulers.

All city-serviced residential customers will be given a free kitchen pail and green composting bin. The city will be transitioning to a weekly pick-up schedule for the green cart.

Businesses and multifamily apartments and condos serviced by a private hauler will need to contact city-approved franchise haulers or certified recyclers to request new organic waste recycling containers and services.

So what counts as organic waste? Organic waste includes food scraps, yard trimmings, untreated wood and food-soiled paper products like coffee filters and paper bags.

Organic waste that is not accepted includes tea bags, food stickers and ties, oil/grease, cleaning supplies, plastic and wax-lined paper.

Once the organic waste is collected, Browning said it is processed in two ways: a composting facility where it’s converted into materials like mulch which helps create healthy soils or it is sent to an anaerobic digestion facility to create renewable natural gas.

“You can still use your disposal for tiny scraps but for any kind of true food waste you should be using this organic waste recycling container,” said Browning. “ When you put your food down the garbage disposal it goes to the wastewater treatment plant…it becomes a bio-solid so it’s not exactly as beneficial as if you put it into organic waste recycling.”

Some planning board members had questions about the practicality of the program and how the collection of food waste in the home might become messy, smelly and attract insects and maggots.

Browning said the city has a lot of tips and tricks to offer for this big lifestyle adjustment: “It’s very clear it’s going to be a learning curve for everyone.”

Best practices she shared for indoor bins included storing scraps in the fridge or freezer, draining as much liquid as possible from the scraps, and wrapping food in napkins, paper towels or a brown paper bag so it won’t be as messy.

Outdoors, she advised keeping bins closed and in the shade, and lining the bottom with newspaper or yard trimmings. The bins can be rinsed with mild soap to clean and baking soda can be used to help with odors.

For more information, visit sandiego.gov/organicwasterecycling

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sduptownnews.com

City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego

On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Solana Beach, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Escondido, CA
City
Carmel Valley, CA
Local
California Society
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Waste Disposal#Waste Collection#Recycling Bin#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Miramar Landfill
northcountydailystar.com

Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’

Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher takes small business tour after leading lockdowns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the lead advocate of lockdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many businesses to shut down for good. The video above, from 6/29/2020, show Fletcher demanding businesses that don’t serve food must shut down, in the name of public health. Just one of the many ant-business policies he put in place in the name of “public health.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

2022 San Diego Festival of Arts

Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
pacificsandiego.com

Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county

San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
477
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy