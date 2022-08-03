WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Heat advisory continues

Read on ktul.com
KFOR
A brand new Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma today.
Another day another Heat Advisory. Temperatures mid to upper 90s to lower 100s across the state today. Feels like temperatures in the Heat Advisory 105 to 110 in the shade. The Heat Dome in control of our weather but it’s not as strong as the last few weeks.
KFOR
Oklahoma drought worsens, here’s what to do
With very little rain in much of the state within the last few months, rivers, creeks, and yards are getting quite dry. Here’s what to do to help maximize water usage in your yard. We are tracking slight rain chances Thursday and again early next week. Remember, check the...
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
KTUL
Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday begins in time for back-to-school shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday in Oklahoma. The 4.5% sales tax is waived on clothing, footwear, and items under $100 at retailers just in time for back-to-school shopping. In addition to no sales tax, plenty of locations have decided to also run deals on...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
KTUL
Summer drought may affect Oklahoma's fall peanut harvest
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Many crops are being impacted by Oklahoma's historic drought this summer, and its effects on the peanut crop could last until fall harvest if things do not change soon. The intense dry summer has stalled the growth of the peanut crop in Oklahoma, but farmers...
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
KTUL
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to deploy teams to Missouri to help with flood relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) volunteer teams are headed to Missouri to help with people affected by flooded areas. The DR volunteers will leave on Aug. 7 to Missouri where there is immense flooding. Don Williams, State DR Director for Oklahoma Baptists said that Missouri...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
kgou.org
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages
Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause
26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
KTUL
Tulsa police find Missouri fugitives hiding in hotel room
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested two Missouri fugitives Thursday after finding them in a motel near 31st and Memorial. Officers found one suspect, Colby Fitts, was registered to a room in the motel. His location was confirmed by an ankle monitor, officers said. Fitts left Missouri...
CDC reports 84 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
At this point, officials believe there are 20,663 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
KWQC
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
KTUL
Deadline to request absentee ballot for August runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma primary runoff elections are in less than three weeks and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday (Aug. 8). The election on Aug. 23 will decide several races, including the one for State Superintendent. Absentee ballots are available to any registered...
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
KTUL
Nonprofit helps former Green Country inmates become truckers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Rodney Fisher was 22 years old, he was given a 52-year sentence for purse snatching. He was finally released in 2020 after maintaining his innocence for 34 years. “Long story short,” he explained, “I was given a second chance by the governor we have...
Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure
The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is already in some dental offices in the metro.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma
If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!
